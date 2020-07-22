Kanye West Calls Kris Jenner ‘Kris Jong-Un’ in New Tweet Storm

Kanye West caused a stir on Twitter late Tuesday night when he referred to his mother-in-law as “Kris Jong-Un” in a series of now-deleted posts.

At around 11:30 p.m. on July 21, the rapper shared his thoughts about his current relationships with his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

“They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un. Lil baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song wit me,” he wrote in one Twitter post.

He also claimed that it was “white supremacy” when Jenner and Kardashian released a statement without his approval. It’s unclear which statement West is referring to.

The rapper took another dig at Jenner in a previous post.

West criticized his mother-in-law for her involvement in Kardashian’s past Playboy shoot.

“MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him. Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It’s Gods choice only. I will live for my children. Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots,” he wrote.

West began his Twitter tirade on July 20, in which he insinuated Kardashian tried to “lock” him up with a doctor following his emotional July 19 rally. The rapper broke down during the event while talking about how the couple almost aborted their eldest daughter, North West.

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he posted on July 20.

That same day, he also posted a screenshot of an apparent text message he sent to Jenner, asking her to call him back.

“This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are still avoiding my calls,” the message said.

A source told E! News that Kardashian has been trying to convince West to seek help.

“She has been trying for weeks and it’s gone nowhere and he has ignored her. It’s very upsetting that he hasn’t taken his mental health seriously,” the source shared with E! News. “She has told him he must come back to Los Angeles and get help and he still isn’t listening.”

West opened up about his struggles with mental health several years ago.

He spoke about his experience with bipolar disorder during David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Kardashian posted a statement to her Instagram story early Wednesday morning, calling West a “brilliant but complicated person.”

Jenner has not commented on the recent tweets.

West Broke Down in Tears During His First Presidential Rally, Sparking Concern Among Friends & Family

The rapper held his first rally on July 19 in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Rolling Stone.

West, who was not wearing a mask or practicing social distancing, discussed a variety of topics, including addiction, gun control and abortion, the magazine continued.

At one point, he broke down while revealing that he and Kardashian almost had an abortion, Rolling Stone reported.

“I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying,” West said. “I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying…Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to. She stood up, and she protected that child.”

The rapper indicated he would strive to offer financial incentives for families who have children.

“The maximum increase would be everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something in that range,” he said to the crowd, Rolling Stone disclosed. “If you had the opportunity to be given a million dollars, just for being pregnant, would you have considered it? And then everybody would start having children, the greatest gift of life.”

Multiple sources told TMZ that the musician’s friends and family have been worried about him following the speech.

Kardashian is also “upset” that her husband chose to discuss the details about the abortion publicly, the outlet continued.

