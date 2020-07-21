Kanye West Accuses Mother-in-Law Kris Jenner of Trying to ‘Lock’ Him Up

On Monday evening, Kanye West tweeted a series of statements about his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. West accused his wife and Kris of trying to “lock him up,” and shared a screenshot of his text conversations with Jenner.

In the screenshot, West texted Jenner, “This Ye, You ready to talk now, Or are still avoiding my calls”

In another tweet, West wrote, “Kris don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya’ll tried to lock me up”

In yet another tweet, West wrote, “Kris and Kim call me now”

Jenner has not responded publicly to West’s tweets. Kardashian hasn’t either.

Here’s what you need to know:

West Tweeted About Drake, Anna Wintour, His Family, & More on Monday Night

West covered a broad range of topics in his tweets on Monday night. He claimed Anna Wintour “looked at [him] like [he] was crazy” when he announced his partnership with GAP, and wrote at one point, “If I get locked up like Mandela ya’ll will know why.”

West also repeatedly tweeted comments about his children, writing at one point, “I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex rape,” and sharing a picture of his four children in another tweet.

Here’s a portion of the tweets he posted on Monday night:

In another tweet, West appeared to allude at a frustration with his family’s reality television deal, writing, “I love my wife My family must live next to me It’s not up to E or NBC anymore”

West’s Litany of Tweets Come a Day After His First Presidential Campaign Rally

West had his first campaign rally for his presidential bid on Sunday evening in South Carolina. At the event, West made a number of controversial comments. He claimed Harriet Tubman did not free any slaves, and told the crowd that he had wanted Kardashian to abort their first child, daughter North. He said to the crowd, “I almost killed my daughter. I love my daughter. … God wants us to create.”

During his tweeting rampage on Monday, West referenced these comments, writing, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday”

This is a developing post and will be updated.