Kourtney Kardashian’s Cryptic Quote After Kanye Apologizes to Kim

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian shared a cryptic quote on Sunday, the day after rapper Kanye West apologized to Kim Kardashian. Kim has not publicly responded after West said he was sorry for his actions, where he called out his wife and Kris Jenner on Twitter. He accused them of trying to get him “locked up” in a mental facility, said Jenner was a white supremacist and claimed he was trying to divorce Kim.

The Poosh creator took to her Instagram Story to share a message days after the “Heartless” rapper’s apology was posted on Twitter. Kourtney underlined the part of the message that said, “He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless.”

He never grows weak or weary.

No one can measure the depths of his understanding.

He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless.

Even youths will become weak and tired,

and young men will fall in exhaustion.

But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength.

They will soar high on wings like eagles.

They will run and not grow weary.

They will walk and not faint.

On the same day, Kourtney posed for a picture with Chicago West, one of Kim and West’s four children. “Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite,” she wrote.

Sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “Well at least I’m raising my hand” and friend Brittny Gastineau added, “Can you be my auntie Kourt.” The post was liked more than 1.8 million times by her 97.7 million followers.

West Asks Kim ‘Please Forgive Me’

After discussing personal family matters at a presidential campaign rally and on social media, West asked for Kim’s forgiveness.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” he wrote on Saturday. “Thank you for always being there for me.”

At the July 19 rally in South Carolina, the rapper cried as he talked about considering abortion when Kim was pregnant with North West, now 7. He also claimed Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman did not free enslaved Black Americans.

“My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would’ve been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” he said during his emotional speech. “I almost killed my daughter.”

“In the Bible it says, ‘Thou shall not kill.’ I remember my girlfriend [Kim] called me screaming and crying … she said, ‘I’m pregnant’ … She said she was pregnant and for one month, and two months, and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” West added.

Kim Has Not Publicly Responded to West’s Apology

After asking for her forgiveness, Kardashian has not provided an update. On social media Sunday, she shared pictures and posts celebrating her grandmother’s birthday and took on the women supporting women challenge after being nominated by Vanessa Bryant.

On Wednesday, Kim tried to bring awareness to West’s bipolar disorder. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote. “People who are unaware of, or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

“Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she continued. “That is part of his genius and as we ave all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

