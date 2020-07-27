WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional In Video About Shooting

“Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion held back tears during an Instagram Live video on Monday. The star was shot in her feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills. Fellow rapper Tory Lanez was arrested carrying a concealed weapon, though he is not considered a suspect by police. Stallion’s incident became a joke to some, including celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Draya Michelle, who both issued apologies after receiving backlash.

Meg, 25, revealed she needed surgery on both her feet to remove the bullets last week. “I was shot in both my feet and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out–to get the bullets taken out–and it was super scary,” she said.

Meg, whose real name is Megan Pete, said she didn’t deserve what happened to her. “It was the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny. There’s nothing to joke about,” she said. “It was nothing for y’all to start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit.”

The rapper said she was lucky because the bullets didn’t touch any of her bones or tendons. “I know my mama, my daddy and my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit, it missed everything,” she said.

In regard to initially remaining silent after the shooting, Meg said she wasn’t ready to talk. “It’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak. That’s not no shit that you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about,” she said, noting that she doesn’t use social media as an online diary.

The rapper said the time she’s taken for herself has shown her how to move forward and “protect my energy.”

Meg started to get emotional when she talked about losing her mother, who was her best friend. “Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both your parents,” she said. “You kinda try to fill our space with people that you think is making you happy.”

Meg Pens Tweet About Black Women Being ‘Unprotected’

After being ridiculed by people like 50 Cent, Cam’Ron and more, Meg addressed how black women are treated. “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. … I’m real life hurt and traumatized,” she said.

In her first public statement, Meg said she was shot on purpose. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” the rapper continued. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Teigen and Michele Apologized For Their ‘Jokes’ About Meg

After realizing their comments hurt Meg, both Michele and Teigen issued apologies.

Tiegen didn’t joke about the shooting, but she did try to make light of Meg twerking, writing, “I have a joke about Megan Thee Stallion but it needs to be twerked on.”

Teigen was disappointed for letting Meg and her fans down. “I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and i should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and shitty and pointless as the joke was,” she wrote. “Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all.”

Michele, who glamorized domestic violence while on a podcast, also walked back her earlier statements. “I just want to take a min to address victims of domestic violence and abuse of any kind and just overall humans, I was wrong to insinuate that there is room for violence in loving relationships, or in any relationship for that matter,” she said. “I was wrong to try to find humor or make light of the situation, and understand that my joking nature was damaging and hurtful. It was poor judgment and I deeply regret it. This is a sincere apology from me to everyone.”

