National Chicken Wing Day 2020: Where to Get Deals, Specials & Freebies

Today is National Chicken Wing Day, and restaurants around the country are gearing up to offer specials, deals and freebies on many of their items to celebrate the holiday.

Chicken Wing Day came about in 1977 when Buffalo Mayor Stan Makowski proclaimed July 29 to be Chicken Wing Day, though not much is known about when it became known as a national holiday rather than just one in the city.

Read on to learn more about where you can find specials on National Chicken Wing Day. As always, be sure to check with your local establishment to see if they’re offering the specials, as they often vary by location.

Applebee’s: BOGO Wings

Applebee’s is offering buy one, get one free deals on wings for their celebration of National Chicken Wing Day.

The special is available for both boneless and bone-in wings for to-go and delivery using code WINGDAY.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free Appetizer

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a free appetizer, including their boneless wings, with any $25 purchase when you use the code FREEAPP at checkout.

The deal is available for both takeout and delivery through BJ’s website and mobile app.

Buffalo’s Cafe: All You Can Eat Wings

Buffalo’s Cafe, a restaurant that serves wings with over a dozen sauces as well as burgers, ribs, steak, chicken, fries, salad and deserts, will be offering all you can eat boneless or bone-in wings for $14.99.

Buffalo’s Cafe is primarily located in Georgia. To find a location, see here.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free Wings All Day

"Anyone need a beer?" The most famous beer vendors from the Beltway were on hand for #OpeningDay yesterday, bringing the ballpark to the sports bar: pic.twitter.com/x1Gbl62x8d — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) July 24, 2020

To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, Buffalo Wild Wings will be offering free wings all day, though there is a catch. Customers will have to purchase an order of wings, and then they will receive six free wings.

“As the authority on all things chicken wings, Buffalo Wild Wings is gearing up to celebrate its favorite holiday of the year,” they said.

Hooters: Free Wings With Purchase

Today, Hooters is offering 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations nationwide. The deal is available for dine-in only.

Hooters is also asking customers to go here and vote on the age-old question: are drums or flats superior?

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Wings & Fries Special

Today only, you can get a discounted price on the wings and fries combo from Hurricane Grill and Wings.

Visit a location to get 20 bone-in wings and fries for takeout for just $18.99.

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings : Free Wings

On National Chicken Wing Day, customers can get free wings with any purchase of $15 or more. The special is valid on delivery orders on GrubHub, UberEATS and DoorDash.

On GrubHub, customers must use the code WINGS on their order to receive the special. No promo code is needed through UberEATS and DoorDash.

Wingstop: Free Wings With Online Purchase

Wingstop is offering five free wings with any online purchase of wings.

To unlock this deal, use the code 5FreeWings on their website, or simply ask about the deal when dining in at a participating Wingstop restaurant.

Wing Zone: 16 Boneless Wings For $10

On July 28 and July 29, Wing Zone is offering 16 boneless thigh wings for $10. Customers can simply enter the code 2182 when ordering to score the deal.

Locally owned businesses and regional restaurants may also be offering specials for National Chicken Wing Day. Call ahead or check out their social media channels before visiting to see if they have any specials you can take advantage of.

