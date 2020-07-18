Baskin-Robbins: How to Get Free Treats On National Ice Cream Day 2020

Happy National Ice Cream Day! The third Sunday of July has been celebrated as a national holiday since 1984 (thank you, President Ronald Reagan) and businesses are getting in on the fun with special discounts and new treats. Baskin-Robbins is among the retailers offering an ice cream deal on July 19, 2020, to help you celebrate.

Here’s what you need to know:

Baskin-Robbins Is Offering a Free Scoop & Free Delivery on DoorDash

The recent heatwave dominating the United States makes ice cream sound like an even more refreshing treat than it already is and National Ice Cream Day gives you an excuse to indulge. At Baskin-Robbins, customers who spend $15 or more will receive one additional regular scoop for free on July 19. A regular scoop is 4 ounces.

Individual stores are not offering this deal via takeout. Heavy confirmed with a Baskin-Robbins representative that the discount is available only on orders made using the DoorDash app. Use the code BASKINSCOOP to get the scoop for free.

If you’re having a hard time deciding what type of scoop to get, the flavor of the month is called Surprise Party. Baskin-Robbins describes it as a “celebratory mix of tri-colored cake batter and buttercream flavored ice cream.”

DoorDash is also waiving the delivery fee on Baskin-Robbins purchases of $15 or more. The delivery discount lasts for the rest of the month.

All deliveries are set to “no-contact” by default on the app. DoorDash made that change at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to keep both drivers and customers safe. The driver will send you a notification once the ice cream is ready at your doorstep.

Creature Creations Is a New Ice Cream Concept at Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins debuted a new line of treats that also have their own personalities! Creature Creations arrived on July 1 to mark the beginning of National Ice Cream Month. (Yes, Americans celebrate ice cream during the entire month of July while the third Sunday of the month is the official National Ice Cream Day).

Baskin-Robbins introduced three characters: the Mermaid, the Monster and the Unicorn. Customers customize the treat by selecting their favorite ice cream flavor as the base. The ice cream is then topped with colorful sprinkles and an edible topper made out of white chocolate. Baskin-Robbins described each of the three characters on its website:

Unicorn Creature Creation™: The Unicorn Creature Creation™ proves there’s no such thing as too much flair for any adventure – or ice cream treat. With a majestic white chocolate horn and a sweet smile, this creature is up for flippin’, flyin’ and ridin’ on rainbows – and rainbow sprinkles.

Mermaid Creature Creation™: Dive into the creatures’ imaginary world with the Mermaid Creature Creation™. Topped with a wave of sprinkles and an edible mermaid tail, this lady and her posse of playful dolphins will add a splash of excitement to any scoop.

Monster Creature Creation™: With a single inquisitive white chocolate eyeball, the Monster Creature Creation™ is always looking for some fun – and a reason to celebrate with ice cream. Topped with a fun-filled eruption of colorful sprinkles, this creature will make you scream for ice cream.

Americans Eat on Average About 23 Pounds Of Ice Cream Each Year

We have President Ronald Reagan to thank for the annual celebration of ice cream. He issued Presidential Proclamation 5219 in 1984 designating July as National Ice Cream Month. He also made July 15, 1984, National Ice Cream Day. Ice cream makers have been celebrating the event ever since.

In the proclamation, President Reagan described ice cream as a “nutritious and wholesome food, enjoyed by over ninety percent of the people in the United States.” He added that it enjoyed “a reputation as the perfect dessert and snack food.”

Based on sales statistics, he was certainly right about that. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats more than 23 pounds of ice cream per year. The organization says the most popular flavors, based on how much of it Americans consume, are:

Vanilla

Chocolate

Cookies N’ Cream

Mint Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Buttered Pecan

Cookie Dough

Strawberry

Moose Tracks

Neapolitan

