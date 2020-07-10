Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband David Beador Expecting Baby With New Fiancée

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, is expecting a baby with his fiancée, Lesley Cook, according to People. In a statement to People, Beador shared, “Lesley and I are excited to be expecting.” This will be Beador and Cook’s first child together, making Beador a father for the fourth time. Beador has three kids with ex-wife Shannon Beador: twins Stella and Adeline, 16, and Sophie, 19. The couple got engaged in January 2020, after dating for nearly two years.

According to People, Cook teased her pregnancy announcement in an Instagram story. She posted a picture with what appeared to be a literal bun in the oven, and included Ed Sheeran’s song, “Small Bump,” in it, which is about a lost pregnancy. In her private Instagram bio, Cook has an emoji of a pregnant woman. Her bio reads, “Focusing on our family. Keep shining bright!”

According to Page Six, Cook has two children from previous marriages, named Andris and Inga.

The Couple Divorced In 2017

According to People, Shannon and David Beador filed for divorce in December 2017 after Beador was unfaithful to her in an affair. Cook denies that she was the “other woman” in the affair, according to Reality Blurb. The couple’s relationship was documented on various seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as viewers saw them go to marriage counseling together, and renewing their vows in a sweet ceremony. The divorce was finalized in April 2019, and David agreed to pay Shannon Beador $1.4 million, according to People.

When the divorce was finalized, Shannon Beador told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that, “I guess it’s great, check, move on. Move on to the next thing.”

About her relationship with ex David Beador, Shannon Beador told Bravo, “We’re still in each other’s lives as co-parents, but pretty much we’ve divided everything,” Beador said, “We’re just together because of the kids, so that’s good.”

Shannon Beador Has A New Boyfriend

It looks like David Beador isn’t the only one in love, because Shannon Beador is also in a new relationship. Beador is currently dating a man named John Janssen, according to Bustle. According to Janssen’s LinkedIn page, he is a President of Partner at Woodman Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers, which is an insurance brokerage.

According to Bustle, the two met through mutual friends. They have been dating since July 2019, according to People. In October 2019, Beador told Us Weekly, “My friends have known him for 30 years, so I didn’t have to make sure he was there for the right reasons. … He’s just a great person. I have a great connection with him. I’m very much in love.”

However, Beador shared that when she tried to introduce her ex-husband to her new boyfriend, things went south. “They’ve seen each other, but David isn’t interested. I tried to introduce them, but he walked away. David walked away.” Beador shared with Us Weekly in October 2019.

Beador appears to be happy in her new relationship, as she shares many photos of the two of them together on her Instagram page. In a recent post from June 21, 2020, Beador shared a photo of the two of them celebrating their one year anniversary. In the caption, Beador wrote, “One year ago, the first date @fableandspirit. One year later, celebrating at the same place. ❤️ #butsocialdistancing😉”

