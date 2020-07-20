Former RHOA Star Has COVID-19

According to Page Six, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a July 15 Instagram post, Whitfield announced her diagnosis in a recorded video. In the video, Whitfield said, “I know I have been MIA, I tested positive for COVID-19,” she continued, “I’ve really just been at home, self-quarantining, for the past week and a half. I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today.” In the caption of the video, Whitfield wrote, “B well u guys…. 💋#covid19

#coronavirus”

Whitfield said that she would be sharing more of what her symptoms were in the future. Many Housewives commented on her post, including Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, who wrote, “Glad you’re feeling better!” as well as fellow RHOA star, Cynthia Bailey, who commented, “Oh no!!!! Wishing u a speedy recovery.”

Other Housewives Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Like Whitfield, other members of The Real Housewives franchises have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin tested positive for the virus in April 2020, as she revealed in an April 8, 2020, Instagram post. In the caption, Aydin wrote, “I’ve been sick for the past 10 days and Monday is when my test came back positive. But today is the first day that I’m finally starting to feel better. Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I’m grateful that I have no breathing issues. My days haven’t been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping. At night is when it’s the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I’m taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We’ll all get through this.” After her recovery, Aydin also shared on Instagram that she had donated her plasma to help other coronavirus patients.

Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer also revealed in July 2020 to People that she and her daughter, Avery Singer, had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Although Singer never tested for the virus, she suspected that she had it back in February, while she was also battling Lyme Disease.

Bravo Is Still Filming ‘The Real Housewives’ Despite COVID-19

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Bravo is still figuring out ways to film The Real Housewives franchises. The stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of New York have filmed self-recorded confessionals, which have been inserted into some of the most recent episodes of the seasons.

According to Extra TV, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss revealed that they are beginning to film through the pandemic. “It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” Burruss said to Extra TV.

According to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Orange County has also resumed filming for the new season, and they are currently filming a cast trip. “The Real Housewives of Orange County’ recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan,” a rep for the network confirmed to Page Six, “The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

READ NEXT: RHONJ Gia Giudice Shows Off New Nose

