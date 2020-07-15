MTV The Challenge 2020 Finale Spoilers & Winner Predictions

The season 35 finale of The Challenge: Total Madness airs on Wednesday, July 15 at 8/7c on MTV.

The episode description for the season finale teases, “After a season of grueling challenges and brutal eliminations, the 9 finalists compete for their share of the $1,000,000 prize. Will they be able to withstand the freezing temperatures and massive mountains as they fight for the championship title?”

Those 9 remaining contestants are Cory Wharton, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Kyle Christie, Rogan O’Connor, Bayleigh Dayton, Jennifer “Jenny” West, Kaycee Clark, and Melissa Reeves.

Read on for what we know about the Challenge finale so far, including the predicted winners. BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW.

The Predicted Season 35 Winners of ‘The Challenge’ Are…

According to Vevmo‘s season 35 spoilers recaps, shared in December 2019, the female winner was Jenny West and the male winner was Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. The IB Times points out that the site’s spoilers predictions have been correct for the past few seasons of The Challenge, including season 34. If they are correct, this will be Johnny Bananas’s 7th Challenge win.

Vevmo predicts that Kaycee Clarke and Kyle Christie will finish in 2nd place, and Bayleigh Dayton and Cory Wharton will finish in 3rd. Vevmo also revealed that Dayton did not finish during the finals because she got injured.

While Bayleigh did not comment on her suspected injury during an interview with Afterbuzz TV, she did tease, “We had a very juicy cast, this was a very juicy season… The bunker was meant as a place to break us down mentally…and it worked. You’re going to see breakdowns, you’re going to see relationship stuff… it’s a lot.”

A Sneak Peek of the Finale Shows the Finalists Preparing for Their Last Challenge

Ahead of the finale episode, The Challenge shared a sneak peek of the episode on Instagram with their followers.

The preview of the finals kicks off with a flashing alarm waking the finalists up from their bunks to pack and head out for their last challenge. In an on-camera confessional, Rogan says, “This season, I need to prove that I am deserving of the win. So, I am the current champion but now I need to prove that why.”

Jenny told the camera that her “main motivator” for wanting to win the season and earn its grand prize was her family. She said “My mom and dad worked so hard bringing myself up and all my sisters and brothers – there’s like 9 of us – and they never, ever had spare money to spend on themselves. To have the opportunity to be able to then go spoil them and pay [them] back. That, to me, is like the main motivator.”

The finals setting is atop a snowy mountain, with a climate that Bananas says “chills you to the bone.” The finale is “winner takes all,” meaning there will be no second place prize – based on the contestants’ reactions (especially Jenny), that development was news they learned for the first time once they were already there, ready to take on the last, treacherous challenge.

