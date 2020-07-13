‘The Titan Games’: Where is the Game Show Filmed?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and NBC’s game show The Titan Games shows athletes competing in tough challenges and often surprises viewers with the intensity and difficulty of the challenges.

“This season of The Titan Games is going to be even bigger than last season,” host and executive producer Johnson said before the premiere. “We created an incredible new Titan arena with new insane challenges, and we’ve selected some of the fiercest competitors we’ve ever seen… All of the men and women are true athletes and competitors who give it their all in the Titan arena.”

By the time the season ends, one man and one woman will emerge as Titan Champion and get the grand prize of $100,000.

Where is ‘The Titan Games’ Filmed?

According to Cinema Blend, The Titan Games filmed in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused the shutdown of Hollywood sets.

The show is filmed entirely in the arena where the competitions are held, which, according to the Wikipedia page, was at the Atlanta Metro Studios in Union City, Georgia. Season one, however, filmed in Irwindale, California.

“Earlier this year, I was able to assemble an amazing group of frontline heroes,” Johnson said at the time. “Our doctors, our nurses, our veterans, our teachers, who just happen to be incredible athletes. All of this happened in January. We had no idea we’d end up here. We created an incredible Titan Games Season 2.”

They have also made sure that the show is just as taxing for each contestant. Before the show premiered, The Rock shot down comments that female competitors wouldn’t compete in the same events as their male counterparts.

The Competition Is Fierce Behind the Scenes

While it’s not confirmed how much time the contestants get between events to rest, it’s likely not that much at all since The Rock and contestants on the show have all said that The Titan Games is about endurance of the mind as well as endurance of the body in physical challenges.

After his second straight time as the Titan, contestant Noah Palicia talked with MEAWW about his time on The Titan Games. He said that the biggest lesson he learned while on set was that the show on TV is much different than the actual filming itself.

The Herculean pull, for example, lasted 13 minutes in real life and was cut down to about four minutes of airtime.

“The battle between my brother and me went on for about 13 grueling minutes,” he said. “We were hanging from that obstacle until complete exhaustion. Because you cannot see each other and can only make a strategic move based on feel, it was a game of listening to the audience to find the right time to strike.”

Basically, how The Titan Games works is that the athletes compete against that Titans, and if they are able to beat the Titan, they claim that title and must defend against future contestants. The regions’ champion then moves on to the Titans Championship to battle it out for the last time.

The Titan Games airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

READ NEXT: Titan Games Season 2 Cast of Contestants: Meet the Competitors