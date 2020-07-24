Tyrice & Chanda Update on Love After Lockup Season 3

Tyrice and Chanda are one of seven new couples starring on the newest season of WE tv’s hit series Love After Lockup, which airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. ET. The reality stars first connected through an inmate pen pal website online, and despite the 21-year age gap between the two, they quickly fell in love.

The WE tv description of Tyrice and Chanda’s love story reads, “Tired of the games women play on the outside; Tyrice, who is pushing 50, found 28-year-old Chanda on a website for prison pen pals. Tyrice is hoping to settle down ASAP with the love of his life, but is Chanda on the same page? His three grown children are happy he’s found a mate, but they do not trust her one bit.”

Here’s what we know about Tyrice and Chanda’s relationship on Love After Lockup:

Tyrice’s Children Don’t Trust Chanda & Believe She is Scamming Him

It’s clear by the clip above that Tyrice is smitten with his (much) younger girlfriend; he gushes about Chanda while anxiously waiting for her release from prison.

“The first time I seen Chanda’s picture I said ‘damn, I’m gonna tear that ass up,” Tyrice says in the clip. “Every minute she spend up in there is one less minute with me,” he adds as he stands outside the correctional facility dressed in a smart blue suit.

Tyrice is a 49-year-old father to three adult children, all of whom do not trust their father’s new girlfriend. Tyrice’s kids are worried that Chanda might be using their father for money and they voice their concerns in the promo above.

“She 28 years old, she gonna use my daddy for his money,” Tyrice’s son can be seen shouting before Tyrice himself snaps, “Do I look like I let a motherf–ker use me?”

There is little else known about Tyrice and Chanda aside from what we could garner from the sneak peak video above, but the promo definitely promises some drama down the road.

Tyrice & Chanda Are One of Seven New Couples Featured on the Show

Season 3 features seven new couples in total, although one pair won’t be introduced until a little bit later in the season, according to Parade. The Season 3 cast includes the following: Jessica and Maurice, Shawn and Destinie, John and Kristianna, Scott and Lindsey, and Shavel and Quaylon, while Heather and Dylan will reportedly join the cast sometime down the road.

For those who are new to the series, the WE tv description of the show reads, “The highly addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way to the altar with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. From the first lusty meet-ups outside of prison walls to awkward meetings with mom, Love After Lockup doesn’t miss a moment of every romantic, cringy, and heartbreaking journey.”

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

