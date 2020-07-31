‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Was Filmed Mostly in Canada Rather Than Dallas

You might be surprised to learn that Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy was filmed in Canada, not Dallas, despite the storyline taking place in Dallas, Texas. Some locations may even look familiar to people who know Dallas because the production crew did a great job of capturing the feel of the city.

The Season Was Filmed in Canada Except for a Few Exterior Shots in Dallas

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy was filmed in Canada, just like Season 1, Narcity reported. Justin Min (who plays Ben) wrote on Instagram when filming ended about how much he enjoyed Toronto.

“Toronto,” he wrote, “I fall more in love with you every year — especially when I can run away right before winter gets bad. ”

Dallas Observer reported that the town of Hamilton in Canada was another filming location, but some exterior shots and scenes were filmed in Dallas, including a scene at Dealey Plaza’s grassy knoll. Hamilton, Ontario is a port city on the western tip of Lake Ontario.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes video showing some filming in Hamilton for Season 2. This video has potential spoilers.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Filming | Behind The Scenes | Hamilton, Ontario, CanadaBehind the scenes of The Umbrella Academy Season 2. Filming locations of the Netflix show shot in Hamilton & Toronto, Ontario. Created by Gerard Way, starring Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, Ellen Page, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Mary J. Blige, Cameron Britton, John Magaro, Adam Godley & Colm Feore. Hamilton actress T.J. McGibbon, plays young Vanya in the series. #TheUmbrellaAcademy #TomHopper #LutherHargreeves ***SUBSCRIBE (If you want…I can't tell you how to live your life)*** Thank you! :) Merch: https://mikekarschti.spreadshirt.com Mike's Twitter https://twitter.com/mikekarschti Mike's Instagram https://instagram.com/mikekarschti ps. for those wondering how to pronounce my last name: Car-sh-tee 2019-08-26T12:47:28Z

Season 2 Started Filming More than a Year Ago

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 started filming in June 2019 (yes, more than a year before the Season 2 premiere.) Aidan Gallagher, who plays Five, shared the good news about the start of filming on Instagram on June 2, 2019, when he wrote: “Season two starts now!”

And Ellen Page shared this next photo on June 9.

On June 15, 2019, Gerard Way shared a video of the cast as they got ready for their table read of Episode 1. You can watch the video below.

Here’s another message he shared on table read day.

On June 17, Showrunner Steve Blackman shared the first slate for Season 2 filming.

Min also shared this behind-the-scenes photo on June 17 and tagged it as being taken in Toronto, Ontario.

Here’s another photo he shared in July while filming in Toronto.

One reported location in Season 2 was Vet Hall on the corner of McNab and Vine Street.

@WhatsFilmingON looks like Umbrella Academy season 2 is filming on location at the Vet Hall on the corner of McNab and Vine St in Hamilton today. — Alison Grevatt (@randomgroove) September 19, 2019

The Umbrella Academy house is a building on 4 King St. E in Hamilton, Atlas of Wonders shared.

Here’s another look at what shooting locations looked like in Canada as they recreated Dallas:

On August 21, Min shared this behind-the-scenes video tagged in Toronto, writing: “netflix: we need quality bts. me: say no more.”

Page shared this photo on October 20.

Filming wrapped in November 2019, Digital Spy reported. Min shared this next photo on November 23.

He wrote: “And just like that, Ben and I are headed home. A huge thank you to our cast and crew, who’ve become a second family to me the last six months; I’ll miss seeing your beautiful faces everyday. And Toronto, I fall more in love with you every year — especially when I can run away right before winter gets bad. I can’t wait for you guys to see what we’ve been working on. Season 2 is gonna be wild.”

Tom Hopper also talked about the filming wrap, writing: “Our crew on @umbrellaacad are some of the hardest working I’ve ever come across. They work insane hours to help make the show what it is. We are two days away from the end of shooting season 2, and this crew have done us immensely proud. We can’t thank you enough for the hard work you all put in.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, postproduction was able to stay on task. Showrunner Steve Blackman shared on Instagram on March 13 that corona couldn’t stop them, writing: “Even #corona can’t stop an Umbrella Academy Mix! But I swear we’re washing our hands…”

READ NEXT: What’s the Deal with the Buzzing Fly on ‘The Boys’?