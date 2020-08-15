Addison Rae’s TikTok Deleted After Being Hacked

Addison Rae Easterling is one of the most-followed influencers on multiple platforms with over 55 million followers on her TikTok; however, on August 14, 2020, her account was hacked and later deleted after violating community guidelines.

Luckily for fans of Addison Rae, it’s likely that she’ll get her account back with all of her followers in the near future. For now, though, the account is out of her hands.

my tiktok is hacked :( — addison rae (@whoisaddison) August 15, 2020

Easterling tweeted about the hack after fans began to notice odd posts on her account, simply writing “my ticktock is hacked :(,” and an hour later tweeting, “why am i crying.”

Addison Rae’s TikTok Was Hacked and The Name Was Changed Before Being Banned For Violating Community Guidelines

Someone seemingly got ahold of the 55.6-million follower account on Friday night, and the name on the account was changed to “joeandzak1” before the account was seemingly banned for violations of community guidelines.

A screenshot obtained by TikTokRoom shows the message “This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations” when looking at the account, but at the time, the account was still showing 55.6 million followers and 3.3 billion views. Later screenshots do not display that information.

Fans expressed concern for the influencer when they realized the account may have been compromised.

It’s likely Addison Rae will be getting her TikTok account back, as has happened with previous users after they’d been hacked. However, for the time being, the account is gone.

Easterling Was Recently Revealed As TikTok’s Highest Earner

According to Forbes’ list of the top-seven highest-earning TikTok stars, Addison Rae made the most of anyone on the platform. According to their report, Easterling earned $5 million from the platform in the past 12 months.

Easterling was followed closely by Charli D’Amelio, who has the most-followed account on the platform. Each of the influencers later seemed to deny the report, saying that they weren’t even sure how much money they made from the platform in some cases.

Addison Rae hit 1 million fans on TikTok in October 2019 and has grown exponentially since then. She was a student at Louisiana State University studying broadcast journalism, and she began getting recognized around campus at that time.

“My name would be called out when I was walking to class, which was pretty mindblowing,” she told Forbes.

She got her first sponsored post that fall and left school officially in December to move to Los Angeles and pursue celebrityhood full time. Since then, she helped form the Hype House, started an on-again-off-again romance with TikTok star and musician Bryce Hall, hung out with the Kardashians, launched a podcast called Mama Knows Best with her mom, and started her own makeup line called Item Beauty.

She’s also been cast as Marnie in the animated film Spy Cat, and some speculate that she could even show up in the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

