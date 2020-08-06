Brandi Glanville May Have Hooked Up With Another RHOBH Star

During the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards implied that Brandi Glanville may have said that she hooked up with Lisa Rinna. During the dinner, Richards said that Glanville “says she had sex with every single woman she has come in contact with, including some people in the group.” After Richards said that, she stared right at Rinna, who wanted Richards to immediately stop talking about it. “I’ve never had sex with a woman,” Rina asserted while Kyle Richards announced, “I don’t believe [Brandi] said that.”

During the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville explains to fellow Housewives Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home where Richards’s daughter and her daughter’s friend were also staying.

Richards and Rinna’s Friendship Is Strained

During the season, Richards and Rinna haven’t exactly been the best of friends. During the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the two had a heart-to-heart conversation, where Richards reveals that she was offended by the fact that Rinna didn’t warn her that the other women knew about the alleged affair between her and Glanville.

During a May 13, 2020, appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home After Show, Richards revealed more about her friendship Rinna. “There’s definitely been a change in our friendship, and people will see that as the show plays out,” Richards said on the show, “We’ve been friends for over 20 years. We never know what’s gonna happen in life. So we’ll see. People will keep watching, they’ll see how it plays out.”

According to TooFab, after the July 2020 reunion taping, Richards unfollowed Rinna on Instagram. Richards also unfollowed costars Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp after the reunion, and Garcelle Beauvais unfollowed Rinna, according to TooFab.

Few Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Ladies Seem To Be On Richards’ Side

Only a few Real Housewives of Beverly Hills members seem to be defending Richards through all of this. New castmember Garcelle Beauvais has been quite vocal about standing up for Richards. In a July 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, Beauvais said about Richards, “I mean, she’s been my friend for a long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours? I don’t really know Brandi that well. So if I’m going to stand with someone, I’m going to stand with someone who is a friend of mine.”

Dorit Kemsley has stuck up for Richards in the past as well. Though she may not be as obvious about whose side she is on regarding the affair allegations, she defended Richards and her husband in an August 4 interview with New York Live.

About Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, Kemsley said, “I think he’s a great guy. I’ve never had an issue with him. [But] I’ve personally learned that it’s not a good idea for husbands to jump in and stand up for their wives. I understand the instinct of a husband that’s very supportive and protective of their wife. They want to come in and speak for them but we’re all strong, independent women. We can all handle ourselves.”

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Thinks This RHOBH Member Is Trying To Buy Her Friendship