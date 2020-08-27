When Will Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Cast Be Revealed on GMA?

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres on September 14, and fans of the celebrity dance competition are eagerly awaiting the cast reveal. The DWTS cast will be announced on an episode of Good Morning America, airing on Wednesday, September 2.

Kaitlyn Bristowe & AJ McClean Have Been Confirmed as DWTS Season 29 Celebrity Cast Members

Ahead of the big reveal on Good Morning America, two members of the season’s celebrity cast were revealed.

On the episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! that featured Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season as The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison asked Bristowe if she’d want to be a part of the new DWTS cast. Excitedly, she accepted the invitation.

On August 27, a second cast member was confirmed: Backstreet Boys’ AJ McClean. After making the announcement as a remote guest on Good Morning America, McClean shared his excitement with his social media following. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you! Get ready, BSB Army, this is going to be a wild ride. LET’S DO THIS!!!!!!”

The season 29 premiere of Dancing With the Stars

