Real Housewives Star Unveils Huge Weight Loss

In an August 14 Instagram post, Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson revealed her major weight loss, sharing that she has lost 16 pounds.

In the photo, Simpson showed a picture of herself working out. In the caption, Simpson wrote, “It’s been a JOURNEY to get to this point right here. Ups and downs. Gains and losses. Currently 16 pounds down. Body fat percentage 10% lower than last year. And no longer categorized as ‘obese.'” Simpson said in the post that she had removed her hair extensions, and soon she would be removing her breast implants.

Simpson continued, writing that there is no “magic pill” for weightloss. “Sometimes we become too overwhelmed with life, kids, depression, weight gain, hormones, relationships, illness etc …” Simpson wrote. “But you have to start somewhere. Make today that day. A year from now will pass by regardless. Might as well make it your healthiest yet.” Here’s her big transformation:

Simpson Has Been Working With A Personal Trainer

According to Bravo, Simpson has been working with a trainer named Paulina Taylor Hefferan over the past year. In April 2020, Simpson revealed on an Instagram live that she works out with her trainer three times per week, and has been doing so virtually since the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bravo.

In a November 2019 Instagram post, Simpson opened up about her workout plan with her trainer. “I’m finally down 15 lbs and I owe it all to @paulinastein 12 week program with coaching!” Simpson wrote. “She helped me change my lifestyle and has taught me so much about balance. She has also encouraged me to not give up and keep going.”

In a June 14 Instagram post, Simpson gave another update, writing in the caption, “My journey is FAR from over and far from perfect. I have my own struggles. We all do. However, I am thankful I have Paulina’s guidance, support, and accountability to constantly fuel my fire to become the best version of me. 1 year down and a lifetime to go!

Another Member Of The Real Housewives Of Orange County Recently Lost Weight

In April 2019, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador revealed to Bravo that she had dropped 40 pounds. Beador revealed during the show that she had gained that weight due to stress eating. Beador said to Bravo, “If I can lose 40 pounds, anybody can.”

Beador revealed to Bravo that most of her weight loss was due to her change in diet. “I broke two ribs, and I couldn’t exercise for a couple weeks, and that’s where I lost the bulk of my weight.” Beador said.

Beador continued, “You can eat flavorful, good food that’s going to satisfy you,” she said. “You can eat all day if you want! You just have to choose the right things to put into your body… I always heard that it was 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise, and yeah, do I have some flab that I want to tone up? Absolutely. But I think it’s like 90 percent or more diet.”

