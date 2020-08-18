Real Housewives Star Unveils Huge Weight Loss

In an August 14 Instagram post, Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson revealed her major weight loss, sharing that she has lost 16 pounds.
In the photo, Simpson showed a picture of herself working out. In the caption, Simpson wrote, “It’s been a JOURNEY to get to this point right here. Ups and downs. Gains and losses. Currently 16 pounds down. Body fat percentage 10% lower than last year. And no longer categorized as ‘obese.'” Simpson said in the post that she had removed her hair extensions, and soon she would be removing her breast implants.
Simpson continued, writing that there is no “magic pill” for weightloss. “Sometimes we become too overwhelmed with life, kids, depression, weight gain, hormones, relationships, illness etc …” Simpson wrote. “But you have to start somewhere. Make today that day. A year from now will pass by regardless. Might as well make it your healthiest yet.” Here’s her big transformation:
It’s been a JOURNEY to get to this point right here. Ups and downs. Gains and losses. Currently 16 pounds down. Body fat percentage 10% lower than last year. And no longer categorized as “obese”. . There’s no right way to start. There’s no magic plan or magic pill. You just have to dig deep and make yourself a priority. My first step was contacting @paulinastein and asking for help. Sometimes we become too overwhelmed with life, kids, depression, weight gain, hormones, relationships, illness etc … but you have to start somewhere. Make today that day. A year from now will pass by regardless. Might as well make it your healthiest yet 🙌🏻 . I have more work to do to get to my ultimate goal. But I’m enjoying the journey and relishing in the successes. And I still enjoy an Egg McMuffin occasionally too (it’s all about balance!) . Hair extensions are gone and soon these implants are about to be evicted. I feel lighter. Free. And Maybe someday I’ll be brave enough to share the “Before” photo with you all … until then make YOU a priority ❤️❤️ . #fit #fitness #rhoc #squats #beach #workout #healthy #effyourbeautystandards #curves
Simpson Has Been Working With A Personal Trainer
Wow, where do I start. I started my fitness journey with @paulinastein 1 year ago and it was the best decision I’ve made for myself. Not only have I lost significant body fat and several inches, but I’ve gained a new found acceptance of my body. I don’t weigh myself very often because the number on the scale doesn’t define me as a person nor is it wholly indicative of progress. I measure my progress and Heath by other methods of measurement such as endurance, strength, how many times I can walk up the Salt Creek Hill in one day and how I look in my clothes. I’ve changed physically but most importantly I’ve changed mentally. I’ve learned that weight loss doesn’t have to be all in or nothing, you just have to do 1 thing better than the day before. The key to long term results is consistency and having someone in your corner cheering you on! . . My journey is FAR from over and far from perfect. I have my own struggles. We all do. However, I am thankful I have Paulina’s guidance, support, and accountability to constantly fuel my fire to become the best version of me. 1 year down and a lifetime to go! . . If you are ready for a complete lifestyle change both physically and mentally, my trainer @paulinastein is having a pre summer sale for 15% off her programs! Take a leap of faith and become your own motivation! You can sign up at www.paulinafitness.com . #rhoc #workout #health #fitness #curves #confidence #body #fit #strong #strongisthenewsexy #effyourbeautystandards
According to Bravo, Simpson has been working with a trainer named Paulina Taylor Hefferan over the past year. In April 2020, Simpson revealed on an Instagram live that she works out with her trainer three times per week, and has been doing so virtually since the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bravo.
In a November 2019 Instagram post, Simpson opened up about her workout plan with her trainer. “I’m finally down 15 lbs and I owe it all to @paulinastein 12 week program with coaching!” Simpson wrote. “She helped me change my lifestyle and has taught me so much about balance. She has also encouraged me to not give up and keep going.”
In a June 14 Instagram post, Simpson gave another update, writing in the caption, “My journey is FAR from over and far from perfect. I have my own struggles. We all do. However, I am thankful I have Paulina’s guidance, support, and accountability to constantly fuel my fire to become the best version of me. 1 year down and a lifetime to go!
Another Member Of The Real Housewives Of Orange County Recently Lost Weight
I’ve tried so many denim brands in my life, but @goodamerican is by far my favorite! They have so many different fits and styles and every pair I order fit me like a dream! They fit my hips and my waist perfectly and don’t gap in the back. I love this brand because their website shows many different models making it easy to find the perfect fit. They also carry sizes ranging from xs-4xl! Get your self a pair and visit goodamerican.com/shannonbeador for 20% off & free shipping on orders over $75
In April 2019, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador revealed to Bravo that she had dropped 40 pounds. Beador revealed during the show that she had gained that weight due to stress eating. Beador said to Bravo, “If I can lose 40 pounds, anybody can.”
Beador revealed to Bravo that most of her weight loss was due to her change in diet. “I broke two ribs, and I couldn’t exercise for a couple weeks, and that’s where I lost the bulk of my weight.” Beador said.
Beador continued, “You can eat flavorful, good food that’s going to satisfy you,” she said. “You can eat all day if you want! You just have to choose the right things to put into your body… I always heard that it was 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise, and yeah, do I have some flab that I want to tone up? Absolutely. But I think it’s like 90 percent or more diet.”
