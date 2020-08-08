Florida Tax Free Weekend 2020: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend is Friday, August 7-Sunday, August 9, 2020. It began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m. This means tax-free weekend is going on right now. Here is everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend and what qualifies and what does not.

The Following Items Are Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday

Tax-free weekend is shorter this year in Florida than it was last year, and certain exemptions have been reduced.

The following items are tax-free this weekend. Learn more on Florida’s website here.

Certain school supplies that are $15 or less per item

Clothing, accessories, and shoes that are $60 or less per item

The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers or computer-related accessories (only when used for noncommercial home or personal use)

The clothing and accessories part of the exemption can get a little confusing. Qualified clothing includes apparel, footwear, and some accessories. But qualified accessories do not include watches, jewelry, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, any gloves for sports, and more. Qualified accessories do include items such as hairbands and ponytail holders, belt buckles, bow ties, barrettes and bobby pins, hair clips, hairnets and bows, scarves, ties, purses, fanny packs, and wallets.

Qualified clothing (that costs $60 or less per item) includes items such as:

Accessories (Barrettes and bobby pins, belt buckles, bow tie, hairnets, bows, clips, and hairbands, handbags, neckwear, ponytail holders, scarves, ties, wallets)

Aerobic and fitness clothing

Aprons and clothing shields

Athletic supporters

Baby clothes

Backpacks and book bags

Bandanas

Baseball cleats

Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups

Belts

Bibs

Bicycle helmets marked for use by youth

Blouses

Boots (except ski or fishing boots)

Bowling shoes (purchased)

Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury

Bras

Choir and altar clothing

Cleated and spiked shoes

Clerical vestments

Coats

Coin purses

Costumes

Coveralls

Diaper bags, diapers, diaper inserts (adult and baby, cloth or disposable)

Dresses

Fanny packs

Fishing vests (non-flotation)

Formal clothing (purchased)

Glove (dress, garden, work, etc.)

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats and caps

Hosiery and panty hose (including support hosiery)

Hunting vests

Jackets

Jeans

Lab coats

Leggings, tights, and leg warmers, leotards

Lingerie

Martial arts attire

Overshoes and rubber shoes

Pants

Purses

Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos

Receiving blankets

Religious clothing

Robes

Safety clothing and safety shoes

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Shirts

Shoe inserts and insoles

Shoes (including athletic)

Shoulder pads (e.g., dresses or jackets)

Shorts

Ski suits (snow)

Skirts

Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)

Slippers

Slips

Socks

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Suspenders

Sweatbands

Sweaters

Swimsuits and trunks

Ties (neckties and bow ties)

Tuxedos (purchased only, not rented)

Underclothes

Uniforms (work, school, and athletic – excluding pads)

Vests

Qualified school supplies, according to the Florida government, cost $15 or less per item and must not be sold in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging, or airport. Examples include:

Binders

Calculators, compasses, protractors, rulers

CDs (blank only)

Composition books, legal pads, notebooks

Crayons, markers

Erasers

Folders

Glue (stick and liquid), paste

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Paper such as construction paper, notebook filler paper

Pencils, colored pencils, mechanical pencils & refills

Pens (felt, ballpoint, fountain), highlighters, refills

Poster board & poster paper

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staples

The Following Items Are Not Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday

Any item of clothing that costs more than $60

Any school supply that costs more than $15

Any rentals or leases, even if the items are eligible if purchased

The details are listed here.

In addition, some computers and computer accessories are tax-free this year. Computers ARE tax-free only if they are purchased for personal use. If purchased for commercial use they are NOT tax-free.

If you buy an item during tax-free weekend and later exchange it for the same item (just a different size or color), you won’t have to pay taxes, even if you make the exchange after tax-free weekend.

Note: Tax-free exemptions are based on the price per item. There’s no limit on how many of a particular exempt item you can buy. But if a clothing item costs more than the $60 allowed, for example, you’ll be paying tax on the entire cost of the item, not just $60 on up.

