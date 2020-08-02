RHOP Relationship Update: Are Gizelle Bryant and Ex-Husband Jamal Are Back Together?

Throughout the various seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers have seen star Gizelle Bryant navigate being single, as she learned how to balance dating and being a mother to her three daughters. However, in recent months, rumors have swirled that she is back together with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant.

Interestingly enough, according to Bryant, the two are in fact back together. Bryant revealed on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4 reunion special that the two had rekindled their romance. According to Bravo, the pair got divorced 12 years ago because Jamal Bryant was unfaithful. They have three daughters together, Angel, Adore, and Grace. However, despite their divorce, the couple is together and going strong, and they are certainly making up for the lost time.

“You know, I look back, and I just feel like nobody is what their mistakes are,” Bryant shared during the Season 4 reunion, “And I feel like he’s a different person, I’m a different person, so we are baby-stepping, but we are moving into the direction that we want to move into.”

The Bryants’ New Romance Hasn’t Been Easy For Their Kids

According to Bryant, her newfound romance with her children’s dad hasn’t been easy for them, and has been somewhat of a difficult adjustment. “You know what, they’re a little confused, to be honest with you, because they’ve never seen us together in that way. We got divorced 12 years ago,” Bryant explained on the Season 4 reunion, according to Bravo, “So when he comes into town and he wants to take me to dinner, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, aren’t we all going?’ Because that’s what we normally do.”

However, it does seem like the family has been enjoying spending time together lately. On June 21, Bryant posted a photo of the family together, writing in the caption, “Thank you for the wonderful love that you give our girls. 🙏🏼 #HappyFathersDay @jamalhbryant 😘” Bryant also posted a photo of her and her daughters hanging out outside on July 5, writing, “#SummerVibes”

The Bryants’ Recently Faced Another Cheating Scandal

According to Bustle, the Bryant’s recently faced another cheating scandal after rumors swirled around the internet that Jamal Bryant had recently fathered a child with a member of his congregation. However, these rumors have been shut down by the Bryants’.

During a May 17 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen @ Home, Bryant spoke out about the rumors. “Thanks for asking, because it gives me the opportunity to say that is all the way a lie. And I addressed it on his social media. I said it’s a lie, and clearly, we’re very important if people are gonna make up these lies,” Bryant said, “Put some respect on Jamal’s name. He’s doing wonderful things in Atlanta.”

According to Bravo, the Bryants’ have had to go long distance with their relationship, as he works in Atlanta as the pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia.

