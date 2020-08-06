YouTube Star Jake Paul’s Last Tweet Before FBI Raid

YouTube star Jake Paul promised to make fans proud in his final tweet before his home was raided by the FBI. One fan had written they liked the change they saw in the aspiring boxer, who had planned to take on former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition.

He had been working to get his career as a boxer off the ground, knocking out his opponent in 2 minutes and 18 seconds during his first match against opponent fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January. Paul had been favored to win, Forbes wrote.

Paul’s career as a YouTuber has been shrouded in controversy, and he’s continued to draw negative attention to himself after he was filmed looting during the Black Lives Matter protests and has continued to hold parties during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unpopular opinion but I’m starting to like the new jake paul, he has matured so much and I personally don’t think he deserves so much hate,” the netizen tweeted on July 30. “I hope he destroys Nate Robinson in that fight!”

Paul shared the message and added, “all love brotha appreciate you. I won’t let anyone down.”

Paul Gets Trolled In The Comments Section

Not everyone was as supportive. After the raid, some naysayers remarked the tweet didn’t age well.

Even before that, people weren’t convinced that Paul had changed. “I don’t get how people think he’s changing he’s just not in any way. He’s still arrogant af he manipulates his audience 24/7,” the top commenter wrote. “In Logan’s podcast he has such an unlikeable personality and has a negative impact on his brother. He literally makes Logan’s podcast unwatchable.”

“It is so mature to have a house party with a massive group of people to film a music video while a pandemic is going on, killing people…murder is so mature!! You go BROTHA,” another added, garnering hundreds of likes.

Paul Has Not Issued A Statement Since The Raid

Paul has not tweeted since his Calabasas, California, mansion was raided by the FBI on Wednesday. Aerial footage of the raised, taken by WABC-TV, showed agents removing several weapons from Paul’s home, which included some high-powered rifles.

In a YouTube prank that was posted last month, friend Tanner Fox hung up photos of Paul’s exes in his room. At the 7:48-mark, two large guns were shown on the wall, TMZ wrote.

The FBI might be investigating Paul after the YouTuber was filmed looting during a Black Lives Matter protest in Scottsdale, Arizona, telling TMZ they were “investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May, 2020.”

Paul denied looting during the BLM protests. “We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging,” Paul wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way.”

