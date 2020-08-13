Meet Jefferson y Adrianita, 2020 ‘World of Dance’ Finalists

Jefferson y Adrianita are two of the finalists on World of Dance. The competition ends tonight, August 12, 2020, with the season finale airing at 10 p.m. By the end of the episode, one act will walk away with the grand prize of $1 million.

The couple is one of the top groups in the running to dance away with the grand prize. According to US Bookies, the odds of Jefferson y Adrianita winning the competition are four to one, putting them in the third-most-likely spot to win it all.

Jefferson y Adrianita are different than the other groups in that they are a real-life couple that have been dancing together for more than 16 years and competing at the professional level for almost ten years. Their fast footwork and electrifying tricks also set them apart from the competition.

Read on to learn more about Jefferson y Adrianita.

The Couple Named Their Son After Derek Hough

Jefferson y Adrianita made waves during their qualifier round when they told the judges that they named their son after Derek Hough because they look up to him.

According to their NBC cast biography, “Jefferson y Adrianita have a son named after World of Dance judge Derek Hough, who has always been Jefferson’s idol, so when the time came to name his son, he thought it was the perfect choice.”

The biography also states that the couple cannot believe their luck and fate stepped in and allowed them to meet Jefferson’s idol and make their son proud.

Adrianita and Jefferson met when they were young and danced for the same group when Adrianita was just 16 years old.

They Are Two-Time Salsa World Champions and Emmy Nominees

According to NBC, Jefferson y Adrianita dance worldwide. They’re from Cali, Columbia and specialize in Colombian salsa but are adept at multiple styles of dance including rumba, samba, cha-cha-cha, double step, jive and dance sport.

Jefferson y Adrianita are not only in the competition to win World of Dance, however. The couple is now in the running for choreographing their routines in the race for a Primetime Emmy Award. The nomination came for both of their routines that had aired at the time the Emmy nominations were released.

The duo has performed and choreographed a routine to “Dos Jueyes” by Celia Cruz, which all the judges loved. They later performed a number to “El Ray Del Timba” by Tito Puente to win their duel.

World of Dance won last year’s Emmy for Best Choreography as well, winning for the routines of Tessandra Chavez and Unity LA.

At the time of writing, the best odds for winning is MDC 3 followed closely by Jefferson y Adrianita and Oxygen.

The couple entered the show to take themselves and their professional dancing to the next level of competition and to represent their culture on national TV.

The World of Dance season finale airs immediately following America’s Got Talent on at 10 p.m. on NBC.

READ NEXT: Oxygen Dance Troupe Stuns ‘World of Dance’ Judges With Moves JLo Couldn’t Pull Off (VIDEO)