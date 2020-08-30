Keke Palmer Rumored to Be Dating Rapper Styn

Who is Keke Palmer dating? Is the star dating rumored boyfriend Rapper Styn?

According to Cosmopolitan, Palmer likes to keep her dating life private and has not confirmed the relationship, though the two have posted “flirty comments” and photos that suggest she and Styn are together.

Palmer said on Strahan, Sara and Keke that she prefers not to date people in the entertainment industry, but she didn’t say she won’t. She did, however, tell Harper’s Bazaar that she isn’t into sharing her love life publicly online. She explained, “I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know? Yes, I’m a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends. I do have a Finsta. Sometimes I forget to post on there ’cause I do post a lot of real moments and raw moments on my main Instagram page. But at the same time, when it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn’t really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?”

Styn Posted a Photo About Love with Palmer

The above pic is a photo of Palmer and Styn on bicycles together. The caption of the pic states, “ONLY HAPPINESS, LOVE AND POSITIVE SPIRITS! You choose your circle, no one else does that for you. #everydaymood.”

For those unfamiliar with Styn, Cheat Sheet reported that the rapper is part of a music duo with his brother, Winter. The name of the duo is MAE SEVEN.

Cheat Sheet also reported that The Neighborhood Talk blog said Palmer referred to the artist as her “baby”.

Keke Palmer Has a Philosophy About Dating

When it comes to Palmer’s personal dating guide, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating. Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.”

Palmer said another concern of hers when dating is whether or not the person is interested in who she really is inside. She worries about their motives since she is a celebrity.

A Former “Bachelorette” Contestant Asked Out Keke Palmer on Live TV

'Bachelorette' Contestant Mike Johnson Asks Keke Out On A DateMike Johnson stops by "Strahan, Sara and Keke." #StrahanSaraKeke #KekePalmer #TheBachelorette #MikeJohnson #BigMike #BachelorNation 2019-10-14T16:41:51Z

On Strahan, Sara & Keke, former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson actually asked Palmer to go out on a date. Johnson said, “I don’t like dating in public but, if I were to ask you on a date in public …? Palmer was clearly frazzled and her ultimate reply was. “Ladies, I’m at work. I’m at work, guys.”

The next day on the show, Palmer was asked whether she was going to go out with Johnson and according to Cheat Sheet, she said, “No.” She went on to say, “Well, first of all, I get real spooked about entertainers or reality [stars] … I don’t know, it really scares me to date people in the industry. That’s number 1. Number 2: He asked me in front of everybody. I felt totally like, ambushed. I felt ambushed. I felt like it was a big ol’ gag. I’ve been doped.”

Him: I love you

Me: pic.twitter.com/f3YdKHr0po — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 15, 2019

READ NEXT: The 2020 VMAs Presenters List