Kim Kardashian Makes Eye-Opening Announcement, Gets Bold Response

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian announced that she is using her resources to bring justice in the case of rapper, C-Murder.

Kardashian noted evidence has been questioned in the case and that eyewitnesses have since recanted their testimony about pinning him to the crime he was convicted of committing, not to mention jurors allegedly being pressured to vote guilty.

“On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed,” tweeted Kardashian.

“The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted. Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict. True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids.Today I’m teaming up with

@MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller.”

C-Murder is the brother of Silkk the Shocker. Silkk The Shocker was a successful 90s and 2000s rapper and actor signed under No Limit Records.

“I think it’s great,” Silkk The Shocker told me by phone.

“I think at this point we’ve been trying so much. I welcome anybody who can help out and she has a lot of influence. I commend her for even trying to help out. The system is so hard. Someone like her can bring awareness to him and open doors. I think she could be help. People are talking about it and speaking about it.”

For those keeping score at home: In 1999, Silkk the Shocker's Made Man album went certified platinum by the RIAA after selling over 3.5 million records in the United States and 5 million copies worldwide. He is excited to see Kim Kardashian take action.

C-Murder is also the brother of Master P.

Master P chartered a successful career as founder and CEO of the independent record company No Limit Records. A successful rap artist with multiple Grammy awards, Master P also oversaw the record label and film arm of his brand.

Master P also has a longtime connection with the NBA. In 1998, he was signed to a preseason contract by the Charlotte Hornets. In 1999, he got a similar deal with the Raptors. He never appeared in an NBA game, however. He had a brief stint in the CBA, with the Fort Wayne Fury, as well as in the International Basketball League and the American Basketball Association.

He appeared in the NBA’s Celebrity Game over All-Star weekend twice, in 2008 and 2017.

C-Murder was signed to was on Master P’s No Limit label and has put out hits in the ’90s with notables like Snoop Dogg, Lil Boosie, Papoose, Krayzie Bone and Magic.