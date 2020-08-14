Leah McSweeney Addresses The Hate She Received For Her Reunion Outfit

In an August 8 Instagram story, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney addressed the hate she was getting from fans about the sheer outfit she wore to the Season 12 reunion.

McSweeney wore a sheer black skirt with a high slit in it, along with a matching bralette top by SAGA NYC, according to Bravo. McSweeney also wore a sheer black mask to complete the look, which she received a lot of backlash for, as many said that it was not coronavirus safe. In the Instagram video, McSweeney slammed her haters, saying, “The fact that there’s so many people commenting about my sheer mask not being COVID safe makes me question everybody’s intelligence and common sense.”

McSweeney continued, “Obviously, it’s not for protection, it was part of my look…and you know what was for protection? Getting tested for COVID the day before. Getting tested for COVID two days before that. Staying six feet apart from everybody. Everyone wearing masks…washing our hands, constantly. The protocol that went into the reunion was insane, and unlike anything I’ve ever seen. So, anyone leaving a comment being like, ‘that sheer mask doesn’t help’, f*** off.”

The Real Housewives Of New York Reunion Was Filmed In Person

According to Page Six, the Real Housewives of New York Season 12 reunion was filmed on August 5 in person on Long Island. A source told Page Six that COVID-19 precautions would be in place during the filming, including mandatory face masks for the women, a limited crew on set, and social distancing.

Former Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer also made an appearance at the reunion, showing off her outfit on her Instagram page. Before the reunion, a source told Page Six, “She flew in last week for it to comply with [Gov.] Cuomo’s quarantine rules, and has been working on styling her perfect outfit.” Mortimer left the show to move to Chicago so that she could be with her fiancé, Scott Kluth.

In a December 2019 statement to People, Mortimer said, “It’s important for me to set the record straight. Any reports saying that I had to decide between Scott or the show are 100 percent untrue. We are enjoying this incredibly happy time in our lives.”

McSweeney Has Slammed Her Castmates Before For Their Behavior During The COVID-19 Pandemic

In a June 24 Instagram story, McSweeney criticized her fellow castmate, Ramona Singer, for her behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, McSweeney said through a face mask, “I am so disgusted by some of my castmates and their families who spent the entire f–king quarantine in Florida, living it up, showing everybody how they’re living it up. Then, Florida, of course, the cases surge, they f–king come back to New York and are out like nothing, not quarantining, not taking this sh-t seriously, and basically laughing in all of our faces. F–k you guys. How f–ked up is it if you think you’re going to come back and reap the benefits of our hard work, and possibly spread f–king COVID. That is despicable and very déclassé.”

Singer had been quarantining in Boca Raton, Florida, during the beginning of the pandemic. Singer came back to New York on Friday, June 19, announcing her homecoming in an Instagram post with the caption, “Just landed back home after 3 months…I have so many mixed emotions. NYC will always have my heart.”

