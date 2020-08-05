Married at First Sight Season 11 Couples Predictions: First Impressions

Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s experimental reality series featuring couples who met at the altar, airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Season 11 features five new couples as they navigate life with their “stranger” spouses – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles are all featured on the current season.

Knowing the difficulties each couple faces when it comes to marrying somebody they’ve never laid eyes on before raises the question – did it work? Which couples will stay together in the end, and who will go their separate ways on Decision Day? How accurate were the experts when they matched the couples this season?

At this moment it’s still too early to know for certain who is still together and who split up, and contractual obligations to the network stops the couples from revealing too much in terms of their relationship status while the show is still airing. However, we’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last this season based on our first impressions of the cast. Read on for our MAFS Season 11 couples predictions, but be warned: some spoilers from the first few episodes ahead, so if you’re not caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now!):

Amelia & Bennett

Based on our first impressions of Amelia and Bennett, we believe they have the strongest chance of making it work out of every couple featured this season. Although the reality stars revealed that they already knew one another before they met at the altar, it was clear from the moment the experts paired them up that they were a match made in heaven. Amelia and Bennett are both quirky, unique, free-spirited individuals, and they had some serious chemistry when they reconnected on their wedding day. They were affectionate and easygoing from the very beginning, appeared to be genuinely interested in getting to know each other, and had a lot in common. Bennett also caught the egg in his mouth during the wedding reception, so we believe these two have a good shot and making things work in the end.

Amani & Woody

Although we had our reservations about how serious Woody was taking the experiment when he was first introduced, it was clear from the moment he and Amani met that they were a great match. There was still some (expected) awkwardness between the two when they first met on their wedding day, but both Amani and Woody appeared to be trying to overcome the tension and get to know each other. Their conversations were nearly effortless, there was a clear and definite attraction, and both reality stars enjoyed making each other laugh and getting to know one another. It’s still a little too early to tell how things will work out, but Amani made it clear that she is in it for the long haul, and Woody seems genuinely smitten with his new wife, so we feel pretty confident that these two will last.

Christina & Henry

Our first impression of Christina and Henry was awkward, to say the least. We’re a big confused about why the experts thought they’d be a good match, considering Henry is a shy, quiet guy and Christina gives off a high-maintenance, “princess” vibe. Their first meeting was clearly uncomfortable for both of them, and the fact that Christina was so unimpressed by Henry that she couldn’t remember his name was a bit of a red flag. It was clear Henry was struggling to open up to Christina, and all of their conversations felt forced and tense, so unless these two can find some common ground and overcome the initial awkwardness of marrying a stranger, we don’t see them lasting very long. They just appear to be two very different people, but who knows? Maybe they’ll surprise us. Christina did say Henry was “hot,” so there may yet be hope.

Karen & Miles

Karen and Miles had a rocky start to their marriage, considering Karen found out the identity of her husband the night before the wedding and nearly got cold feet. After realizing her soon-to-be husband was a very “emotional” guy, she started panicking and told the producers that he isn’t somebody she would typically date, let alone marry. Karen still decided to go through with the wedding but she broke down crying at the altar, which doesn’t bode well for their future. Although the two still tied the knot and Karen started relaxing a bit more as the night went on, we don’t really see these two staying together for the long haul. Miles is ready for a committed, lifelong partner, and Karen just had too many reservations right off the bat, so we don’t think they will last beyond Decision Day.

Olivia & Brett

We’re finding it hard to predict how Olivia and Brett’s relationship will end up this season. Based on the way Brett was behaving at his bachelor party (when he was shamelessly flirting with Henry’s friend the night before the wedding), we expected their marriage to be a complete disaster. However, the reality stars appeared to have some genuine chemistry on their wedding day, so we’re trying to have faith that the experts matched them for a reason and that Brett won’t turn out to be a total loser. Although Brett and Olivia have a lot in common and they seemed to enjoy getting to know each other, Olivia just seems too sweet for Brett and we have a strong feeling he is going to break her heart in the end. We hope Brett proves us wrong, but at this time, we don’t see much of a future for these two.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

