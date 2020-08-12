Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 5 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 5 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles are all featured on the new season as they navigate life with their new “stranger” spouses.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “The Honeymoon Begins,” reads, “The couples wake up in paradise and start to learn about the person that they just married. Some find the path to love natural while others find it difficult to push past their comfort zones. One wife believes her husband may not be ready for marriage, can he convince her that he is ready?”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the Lifetime promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 5 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Things Are Still Tense Between Henry & Christina & Woody Questions Why They Were Matched

In the sneak peek above, the couples sit down together during their honeymoon to discuss how things are going so far with their new spouses. It’s obvious from the clip that Christina and Henry are still struggling to find some common ground and get over that initial awkwardness of marrying a stranger, and when Woody asks if they’ve been romantic yet, the reality stars claim they’re still trying to “figure each other out.”

Amani then asks how they feel about their marriage, and Christina replies, “So far so good. We’ve been taking things slow. Honestly I’m not used to that, I’m used to an aggressive person,” while Henry adds, “By nature I’m not a very aggressive person.” When Amelia asks if they’ve figured out why the experts matched them up, Christina actually admits that she isn’t sure.

“Honestly, just in the back of my head because he’s so different than anyone I’ve ever dated, I was just like, I don’t understand,” she tries to explain to the group. “Like, in my head, that was like my secret thoughts, but it’s cool, like we’ve been having a really great time just talking.”

The other couples were quick to pick up on the awkward, uncomfortable tension between the two, and it’s clear that nobody else understands why they were matched either. “Seeing Henry and Christina is honestly pretty weird almost in a sense because looking at them it’s like, I dunno if they talk, I dunno if they hold hands, I dunno if they’ve even kissed,” Woody says during a confessional. “It’s just a weird dynamic.”

Christina is Jealous of the Other Couples’ Chemistry & Henry Explains Why He Applied to be Married at First Sight

In the same promo, Henry offers his own opinion of the situation and how he feels they are moving forward as a couple. He tells the group, “I think we all move at our own pace, and I think it’s just trying not to compare yourselves to the other couples around you. So I’m trying to take it at a pace that’s like, comfortable for me.”

Although she agrees with her husband initially, Christina privately tells the cameras that she’s jealous of the connection the other couples have. “Meeting with the other couples, and to see everybody slowly getting to know each other, it just seems like they have good communication so early on,” she says during a confessional. “I mean, I am jealous of how everyone else is progressing. I kind of wish that Henry and I would have that initial chemistry, especially considering we are in paradise right now.”

When Amelia asks why Henry decided to “take the risk” and apply for the MAFS experiment, he admits that he’s never been much of a risk taker, so his brother encouraged him to sign up. “I spoke to my brother about it and he’s like ‘just do it, you don’t do anything crazy ever.’ Like, I really don’t, I’ve never even approached a woman at a bar before. I’m just always nervous about things or always overthinking things, so I’m not usually an open person but I’m trying my best right now.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 11 Couples Predictions: First Impressions

