Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 6 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 6 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Season 11 features five new couples – Amelia and Bennett, Amani and Woody, Olivia and Brett, Christina and Henry, and Karen and Miles are all featured on the new season as they navigate life with their new “stranger” spouses.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “I See Red Flags,” reads, “As the couples enjoy the last few days of their action-packed honeymoon in Mexico, they discover more similarities and differences that will affect their marriages. Meanwhile, one of the couples must navigate their first major fight.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the Lifetime promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 6 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Miles Opens Up to Karen About His Battle With Depression

Miles tells the cameras in the clip above that he feels comfortable enough with Karen to open up about something deeply personal to him, despite their short relationship. However, he’s worried about her reaction to what he plans to share, and it’s clear that Karen isn’t as comfortable with Miles as he is with her, so she might not understand how difficult the conversation is for him.

“Today is a really good day,” Miles tells his wife in a preview of tonight’s episode. “I think, one of the things I noticed, each day we get more comfortable with each other. Or, each day I feel more comfortable with you,” he continues. “You make me feel very safe and comfortable.”

Karen is quick to disagree and tells Miles that she “doesn’t feel comfortable with [him] at all.” Miles laughs off the comment and adds, “Well there is something I’d like to share with you because you have made me this comfortable, so I feel like I can share more about myself than I intended at this point. But I think it’s important for us and our marriage, just to be aware of as we are continuing to grow together.”

The reality stars joke about Miles having 700 secret children before he finally opens up and shares a personal piece of his life with Karen. “So, a couple of years ago I was diagnosed with clinical depression. So, there’s days when I don’t want to get out of bed, there’s days where I’m just in a funk, and there’s days where I just want to be by myself. I take medication for it, but I really wrestle with the idea that something is wrong with me, or I’m more emotional than most people, or why am I in this funk? And I don’t understand why this is happening to me.

Karen Considers Miles’ Depression a ‘Red Flag’ Although Miles Says it’s Mostly Under Control

Karen doesn’t appear to take the news very well; in fact, she doesn’t say almost anything to Miles while he opens up about his experiences with depression and how hard it’s been for him to battle the mental illness. She just sips her drink and listens before telling production that Miles’ depression is a “red flag” for their relationship.

“This is not something that I expected to hear on my honeymoon,” Karen says during a confessional. “It does trigger a red flag for me. I really wanted a very masculine male, and I do wonder about how strong our marriage will be able to be and if I’ll be able to support him.” She also says later in the episode that she’s, “never dated someone that has openly told me that he’s battled depression, and now I’m married to someone who is telling me this,” so it’s clear that Karen is still uncertain about her future her husband.

Miles also notes that it’s harder to cope with his diagnosis in today’s society because of his race. “I think as black men, we’re taught to not have emotions, we always have to be really strong. But then I got into a place after one of my teammates passed away, I was like, ‘you know what? I want to make sure that everyone around me knows that they can feel comfortable talking to me,’ and I think a big part of that is me being vulnerable and expressing how I feel.”

He adds that he wants to be open and honest and express himself in front of Karen now that they are married, because it could impact their relationship down the road. “I have a responsibility to let you know how I’m feeling, ’cause I know that that could also affect you,” he tells his wife, who looks at a loss for words.

It’s obvious that Karen is uncomfortable with the conversation, but she eventually thanks her husband for sharing that part of his life with her, and she even asks how she can know for sure when he’s having a bad day. She asks him how he will “articulate” when he’s feeling a certain way, and questions what she should do if he’s moody. Miles answers, “If you ask ‘how you feeling,’ I’ll tell you how I’m feeling.” He also suggests using a scale of one to 10 to determine how bad he’s feeling before adding that he’s got his depression “mostly under control.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

