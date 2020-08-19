Megan Thee Stallion Instagrams Gunshot Wound Pictures

“WAP” rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Wednesday to slam some rumors, blasting people who accused her of lying about getting shot last month, while others made “jokes” at her expense. She shared two pictures of her wounds, which showed the back of her foot being injured. Within minutes the post garnered more than 600,000 likes from her 13.9 million followers and sparked over 34,000 comments.

Here’s what she wrote:

Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up… I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION

No One Has Been Arrested For Shooting Stallion

The rapper was at a party in Hollywood Hills with Tory Lanez when she was shot on July 12, with some claiming Lanez opened fired on Stallion after they got into an argument about billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who was featured in the Cardi B’s “WAP” video. Lanez is not a suspect in the incident and he has remained quiet on social media since the incident took place.

In a July 27 Instagram Live session, the “Savage” rapper got emotional when she talked about the shooting. Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, said she didn’t “deserve” to be attacked. “It was the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny. There’s nothing to joke about,” she said. “It was nothing for y’all to start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do shit.”

After she was ridiculed by people like Cam’Ron, 50 Cent, Draya Michele and more, Stallion said she was traumatized. “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. … I’m real-life hurt and traumatized,” she said.

Cardi B Celebrated ‘WAP’s’ Success on Social Media

Since “WAP” came out, it has become a No. 1 hit on Billboard, with the New York Times declaring it possibly the “raunchiest” No. 1 single in history. But that’s not “WAP’s” only record. It debuted on the Hot 100 with more than 93 million streams in the first week, breaking another record, according to Billboard. That’s more than any track has amassed in its first week.

The only person who arguably happier about “WAP” going to No. 1 than Stallion is Cardi B. The rapper took to social media to celebrate its success, where she shared her delight and joked about people doing dances from the iconic video.

“Breaking pop records! HIP HOP DID THAT !! I’m sooo fuckin happy .Im so proud of us !Yooo God is sooooo big,” she wrote on Tuesday. “I did NOT see this coming I wasn’t even expecting all this yooo.Wap Wap Wap!!!!! Thank you @theestallion !!!GETTING DRUNKYYY EARLY !!!!”

She also cautioned people to be careful when they were doing the viral WAP dance after one TikTok user ended up in the emergency room. “Please guys be safe while doing the WAP WAP WAP,” she said.

