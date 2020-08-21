Megan Thee Stallion Confirms That Tory Lanez Shot Her

There was speculation that singer/rapper Tory Lanez was the one who shot Megan Thee Stallion back on July 12, 2020. On August 20, 2020, Megan went live on Instagram and confirmed that the “Jerry Sprunger” singer was the one who shot her in her foot.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me,” she said in the video. “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really f***ing dragging it.”

The “WAP” rapper also took the time to clear up rumors spreading about what really happened that night. Hours before the incident, Megan was live on Instagram with Kylie Jenner, Lanez and a friend of hers.

“Motherf***ers talking about I hit this n****. I never hit you. Motherf***ers like, ‘Oh she mad ’cause he was trying to f**k with Kylie’. No, I wasn’t. Like, you dry shot me. Like, everybody in the car – there’s only four motherf***ers in the car: me, you, my homegirl and your security.”

The Houston native said all of the people in the car had began arguing so she had left the car to separate herself from the conflict.

“Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this n**** in the back seat. I get out the car, I’m done arguing. I don’t wanna argue no more. I get out. I’m walking away. This n**** from outside the back seat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!”

Megan Thee Stallion Said She Didn’t Tell Police She Was Shot to Protect Everyone From Police Brutality

When the shooting first happened, there were reports that Megan’s foot was cut by glass and not shot at all. In her Instagram Live video, she said she didn’t mention the shooting when the police arrived so she could avoid a possible incident of police brutality.

“I ain’t get cut by no glass but let me tell you why they’re saying that,” she continued “The people in the neighborhood – there’s a witness – when the police came, because the neighbors called the police – this did not happen at Kylie’s house. This happened damn near back at the house I was staying at. I was just trying to get home. We were five minutes away from my spot. The police come and I’m scared. All this sh*t going on with the police. The police are shooting motherf***ers for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no motherf***ing reason. Soon as the police tell us all ‘Get out the motherf***ing car’, the police is really aggressive. You think I’m bout to tell the police that we – n****s, us Black people – got a gun in the car?! You want me to tell them that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up? N****, I’m scared.”

The 25-year-old added that she had tried to prevent Tory Lanez from being arrested.

“He not in jail because I didn’t tell the law what happened when it happened and I should have,” she said. “If you really want me to tell the truth I tried to save this n****. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And y’all motherf***ers is not sparing me. That’s crazy.”

According to Billboard, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has asked that the Los Angeles Police Department do more of an investigation before they decide to charge Lanez with a felony. On the night of the alleged incident, he was arrested for felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

