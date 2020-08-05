Twitch Star Pokimane Explains Why She’s Taking a Month Off

Twitch star Imane “Pokimane” Anys announced that she’ll be taking a month off streaming and content creation after six years of not taking a month off in years.

The 24-year-old streamer posted a message to her fans on Instagram and Twitter to let them know that she’ll be away and explain why.

In the past few weeks, Pokimane has been the subject of drama after accusations of her having a secret boyfriend started spreading on Twitter and YouTube.

While she did not publicly comment on the rumors, she did share a post of her holding the hand of a President Obama cutout with the caption “it’s time to come clean.. #pokimaneboyfriend,” showing that she may not have taken those accusations to heart.

Pokimane Will Be Taking a Month Off From Content Creation

According to the post, Pokimane will be gone from Twitch and social media for around a month.

“Since quarantine began, it’s been hard for me to find the same joys and motivation for making content,” she wrote. “The things I look forward to the most, like visiting my family, traveling, going to conventions, and meeting some of you, aren’t possible right now. This has led to me feeling burnt out for quite some time, and because of that, I’ve been planning to take a month off.”

She continued, saying that she knows she’s lucky to be able to work during the coronavirus pandemic but also needs to take care of her mental health.

“I haven’t taken a month off since I graduated from high school over 6 years ago, and I feel long overdue for some time away from my career and online expectations,” Pokimane continued.

The Break Is To Help Her Feel More Excited About Making Content

The post continued on to say that she has a few reasons for taking a break from the internet.

“I want to be happy and excited to make content for you all, and I’m looking forward to getting back into that headspace,” she said. “Until then, I hope you use this message as a reminder to take care of yourselves. Disconnect from social media, go outside, pick up a new hobby, and hang in there. You’ve got this. See you soon. Love, Imane,” the post concluded.

Her roommates immediately posted messages of support in the replies. Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofsetter replied, writing “I’m happy you’re taking time off FINALLY. You deserve it… REST UP.”

Pokimane replied that she would see her “on the (socially distanced) beach.”

Pokimane has had trouble over the past year with drama seemingly following her, as it does with most internet personalities once they reach a certain level of fame. As one of the top streamers on Twitch, most of what Pokimane does receives criticism one way or another.

