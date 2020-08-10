Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Recruiter’s Parents Worry She’ll Be Killed Because of Him

Sarah Kellen is one of the alleged recruiters in Jeffrey Epstein’s network of sex traffickers. She does not appear in person in Lifetime’s new documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, but she is seen in still photos and talked about by several of the survivors. Here’s what we know about where she is today.

Kellen’s Parents Are Worried She’ll Be Arrested or Murdered

In 2008, Kellen was named a co-conspirator when Epstein was first arrested, but she has never been arrested or charged with any crimes. However, her parents told the Daily Mail in July 2020 that on the heels of Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest, they’re worried about their daughter being arrested as well.

“After Maxwell, I think Sarah’s next,” said Mary, Kellen’s mother, adding, “What happened to all those girls is horrendous, but I do feel that Sarah was also a victim. I’m not a psychologist or a psychiatrist but I can see she was maneuvered or brainwashed. I just hope someone doesn’t go and kill her. There are a lot of prominent, powerful people out there that don’t want anything said.”

Recently, Kellen’s spokesperson told CBS News that Epstein “sexually” and “psychologically” abused Kellen “for years.” The statement went on to say Kellen scheduled appointments for Epstein and Maxwell “at their direction,” adding that Kellen is “aware of the pain and damage Epstein caused” and “deeply regrets that she had any part in it.”

Sarah Ransome, a survivor who is not featured in the Lifetime documentary, told CBS that Kellen absolutely knew what she was doing.

“Sarah Kellen knew for every girl that she organized to go on that island or to be picked up by a car to go to the New York mansion, she knew that these girls were there to be raped repeatedly,” said Ransome.

Kellen Recruited Survivor Teresa Helm

In the documentary, Virginia Giuffre said that Kellen was “so successful in bringing girls in” to Epstein’s operation and survivor Teresa Helm recounts how she met Kellen while she was in massage therapy school.

“Sarah and I met at the Santa Monica Beach. I felt comfortable with her instantly. … I felt like wow, she’s just like me. Sarah’s telling me about the position. She had been his personal massage therapist, traveling the world for the past several years. She said you’ll be filling my place,” said Helm.

Helm went to Epstein’s and gave him a massage but tried to leave when it started to turn sexual. So he followed her into the hall and assaulted her.

“He grabbed me from behind and I just completely froze. He was just behind me and he assaulted me there in that hallway. … I ran straight to the front door and he’s following straight behind me and as I leave, he patted me on my butt and he says to me, ‘Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do.'”

Lifetime Is Partnering With Rise to Run a Special PSA During the Broadcast

Lifetime has partnered with Rise to run a special PSA during the airings of the documentary to encourage other survivors to use their voice to RISE UP and help establish Survivors Bills of Rights in their states. Lifetime will also run a PSA from RAINN to provide hotline resources for those in need.”

In a virtual panel for the event, the executive producer Bob Friedman told reporters that they are telling the survivors’ stories in their own words.

“The story that we’ve told has been pretty much in the survivors’ own words, the survivors who bear this burden of abuse. Abuse that dare we all believe is hidden in plain sight,” said Friedman. “And we think that we go into some of the stories and the reason why with the making of the sex trafficking pyramid scheme, that was recent. We take a look at the recruiting that existed, the grooming of potential victims, and how allegedly Ghislaine Maxwell trained recruiters to create this abuse pipeline that we live through.”

He added that this is not the end of the story, saying, “We all believe that there will be some future revelations. The trial is scheduled to begin in July of next year, but we believe that we’ve addressed many of the questions that have not been addressed in the past.”

Director Ricki Stern added that it was so important to the filmmakers to emphasize to the survivors that this was not your run-of-the-mill news piece.

“It was really important that we spoke to [the survivors] and said to them, ‘This is going to be different than a news piece. We really want to spend time with you and have your story portrayed in your own words.’ There’s so much strength in these women’s stories, in their history, to understand where they come from and where they are today is so powerful,” said Stern. “And that was something that we wanted to make sure that the series portrayed. Lifetime is, of course, the perfect place for this series because they really value and they spotlight the women’s voices. And so, it was a lengthy process … It was a lengthy process to get to women. Because there had been so much attention, quick news stories that were done, that we had to really differentiate the series, because it is four hours told in their voices.”

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein airs Sunday, August 9 and Monday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

