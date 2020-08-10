WATCH: Smash Mouth Says ‘F***’ COVID at Concert Without Masks

“All Star” group Smash Mouth had an expletive reaction to the coronavirus pandemic while headlining the Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota, on Sunday. Video from the event showed few–if any–concertgoers without masks as the U.S. eclipses more than 5 million cases of coronavirus.

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell didn’t seem worried about the pandemic. “We’re all here together tonight! Fuck that COVID shit!” he said, earning cheers from the crowd.

Here is a brighter video to see all the people (credit KOTATV) pic.twitter.com/P7XW46BLiS — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

Heavy reached out to Smash Mouth for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

Some netizens weren’t pleased about the maskless concert, with some saying they had to cancel Smash Mouth because they weren’t being safe during the conrovarius pandemic.

me having to cancel smash mouth for their concert during a pandemic: pic.twitter.com/sTVP1JpGs5 — Not Scorsese (@scrseses) August 10, 2020

What Is Sturgis Buffalo Chip?

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip is a 10-day festival where more than 250,000 motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to attend, according to Consequence of Sound. Other bands expected to perform are Buckcherry, Big Skillet, Drowning Pool, Reverend Horton Heat, Trapt, Night Ranger, Lit, 38 Special, and Quiet Riot. Other events include tattoos, roller derby and motorcycle shows.

“The Sturgis Buffalo Chip® is the Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling®. Established in 1981, the venue’s high-profile, nine-day festival, known as The Best Party Anywhere®, remains one of the world’s most televised and longest-running independent music festivals,” their website says.

As part of their safety guidelines, guests are reminded to remain socially distant. They’re encouraged to wear face masks and the festival said they have “conspicuously marked” hand sanitizer stations. The festival wrote in their guidelines that masks must be worn upon entering the amphitheater, though that didn’t seem to happen at the Smash Mouth concert.

The Chainsmokers Draw Backlash For Hamptons Concert

Last month an investigation was opened after the Chainsmokers held a charity fundraiser in the Hamptons at a drive-in. People wore face masks and there was plenty of hand sanitizer, but videos of the event made it looked like people were keeping socially distant.

One video, shared by Rex Chapman, was viewed nearly 9 million times. “The Hamptons: The Chainsmokers had a ‘Drive-in’ concert last night. No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed…” he wrote.

The Hamptons: The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert last night. No social-distancing during a pandemic. We may be doomed…pic.twitter.com/rreahTaK0p — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 27, 2020

Tickets at the concert, called Safe & Sound, cost as much as $25,000, Billboard reported. “Safe & Sound will set the bar for a new era of immersive experiences,” the organizers said, as noted by the New York Times. “This will be a safe and controlled environment, setting the bar for all events to come.”

Despite their attempts to keep people safe, officials were disturbed by what they saw. “I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat,” New York’s health commissioner Howard A. Zucker wrote.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also condemned the concert. “The Department of Health will conduct an investigation,” Cuomo said in a tweet. “We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.”

