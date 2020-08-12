WATCH: Tekashi 69 Instagrams Apparent Hospital Visit For Arm Injury

“Punani” rapper Tekashi 69 winced in pain during a video he shared of himself seemingly getting treated at the hospital for an arm injury. The rapper didn’t provide much detail, except to share a cryptic caption.

“I got caught lacking in these streets :/” he wrote on Tuesday. The video quickly garnered more than 5 million views from his 24.2 million followers. It also attracted more than 20,000 comments, as people asked for more information about the incident. Others assumed he might have been attacked.

The rapper was labeled a “snitch” after he testified for the prosecution in a racketeering and firearms case against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, his former crew, the New York Times reported. He’s seen been threatened by the gang, but has continued to walk around New York, seemingly undeterred by the threats.

Tekashi 69 Declares Himself ‘The King of New York’

Despite suffering an arm injury, Tekashi 69 doesn’t plan to go into hiding any time soon. After posting about his hospital video, the rapper showed a clip of himself walking through a crowd.

“I will forever be the King of New York and it makes y’all so mad that IM OUTSIDE EVERYDAY ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️” he wrote.