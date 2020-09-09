Danielle Cohn: TikTok Star Accused Of Stealing Ashanti’s Song ‘Foolish’

Danielle Cohn, a teenage TikTok phenom, has been receiving backlash since the upload of her latest cover. On September 5, 2020, Cohn uploaded a new video to TikTok of her singing Ashanti’s 2002 song “Foolish” with the caption “Make a TikTok to my new song.” Social media users assumed that she was claiming the Grammy-nominated track as her own and she was bashed.

Cohn’s mother, Jen Archambault, told Buzzfeed News that she erroneously wrote that it was her song when she meant to write that it was a cover in the caption of the TikTok post.

“She is a teenager,” Archambault said. “She made a mistake on a TikTok. I think this is out of hand.”

Archambault, who is also Cohn’s manager, added that Cohn’s team took the proper steps to obtain legal clearances for Cohn to cover “Foolish.”

“We have a mechanical license and got permission to do the cover and Ashanti and her label make money off of it,” Archambault added.

As the backlash was thrown her way, Cohn responded on Twitter.

“Do people not understand what a cover is,” she tweeted.

She added that she wasn’t happy that the controversy led to her trending on Twitter.

“Trending on twitter cause I did a cover song so sad!,” she posted.

Do people not understand what a cover is 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 6, 2020

On YouTube and Instagram, Cohn credited Ashanti in the caption but the mistake she made on TikTok caused the heavy criticism.

Danielle Cohn: ”Go make a video to my new cover song foolish and stream.“ Black Twitter: “Not on Ashanti’s Internet—“pic.twitter.com/SdMPSPDa6A — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) September 7, 2020

Lol but you claimed it as YOUR “new” song on tik tok when you first posted about it then switched up when you got called out for it not being your song at all. Don’t be mad people are calling you out for your own caption and then be like “omggggg ppl don’t know what a cover is😭” — Alethia 🇨🇴 (@alethiaaa_J) September 6, 2020

Not this white Girl stealing Ashanti’s song and trying to claim it as her own….. pic.twitter.com/KBtgZUry6u — 𝔑𝔞𝔥𝔞⁷ (@gwuapbby) September 6, 2020

why would u willingly steal a black woman’s song n make a music video after ppl found out like what 😭 — 𝕁𝕆ℝ𝔻𝕐ℕ// BLM✊🏾 (@alainajlyn) September 7, 2020

Trending on twitter cause I did a cover song so sad! — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 7, 2020

The internet is just full of bullying now 🥺 — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 7, 2020

A Change.org Petition Has Been Created To Remove Cohn’s “Foolish” Cover

she's whitewashing a classic song that's not hers and can get sued for it : To REMOVE “Danielle Cohn song” foolish – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/FV8HBX4mpF via @Change — Able (@Able50536572) September 6, 2020

Since the release of the cover, a Change.org petition has been created to remove the song from the social media platforms.

“It’s not her song and it sound horrible it needs to be taken down it’s Embarrassing Ashanti it’s a classic song and she’s messing it up so please sign this petition,” Kimaya Mccaskill, who started the petition, wrote on the page. At the time of publishing, the petition had 15,080 signatures with a goal of 25,000 signatures.

There Has Been Controversy Regarding Cohn Before

This isn’t the first time there has been controversy around Cohn. Her age has also been a hot topic. According to Insider, in 2019 her father, Dustin Cohn, uploaded a video to Facebook, that has since been deleted, saying that his daughter was 13-years-old at the time and not 15 like she was claiming. In the video, he has a birth certificate that he is claiming to be Cohn’s that said that she was born in 2006.

“I have decided to set things straight about my daughter Danielle Cohn,” the Facebook post read according to Insider. “For years I have done the diplomatic thing while dealing with my daughter being online in a way I didn’t approve of and trying to have it handled out of social media because I figured the system would work and keep my daughter safe.”

He also shared these same claims on YouTube.

Cohn responded to her father’s claims and said he drinks and is violent. Archambault told Insider that Cohn is in fact 16-years-old.

“Danielle is 16,” she said. “She’s addressed it herself on many YouTube videos but, unfortunately, we have a lot of people that want to ruin her career or make something out of nothing so that they can get attention or followers.”

