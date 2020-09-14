UPDATE: DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko’s Wife & Kids Today

Many know Gleb Savchenko as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars, but he is also a family man. Savchenko married wife Elena Samodanova in 2006 and together, they have two kids.

According to The Sun, the two met at a dance studio when Savchenko was in his teens. Savchenko told LA Parent that Samodanova was actually his dance teacher, though the two were close in age. He said their first date was somewhat of a disaster, but that didn’t stop their relationship from growing.

Today, the couple lives together in Los Angeles, California.

Gleb Savchenko & His Wife Have Talked Expanding Their Family

In 2018, Savchenko spoke with Entertainment Tonight and discussed the possibility of having more children in the future. Savchenko exclaimed, “I want more! I want a boy. I need that. I need a boy.”

The couple has two daughters together – Olivia and Zlata, according to People.

Even though Savchenko is a recognizable face on a hit TV show, he has said that family is his first priority. Before having his second child, Savchenko told The Sun, “I think family is more important than fame. My wife needs to feel loved and I want to see my daughter grow up.”

How Savchenko’s Wife Deals With His Sexy Dance Routines on DWTS

Like Savchenko, his wife is a dancer and choreographer as well. In fact, the two have opened up a dance studio together in Los Angeles, called Pro Dance LA.

When it comes to Dancing With the Stars, Savchenko has been known to deliver some sexy routines with beautiful celebrity dance partners. How does his wife deal with this? Savchenko told Entertainment Tonight that she is very supportive. He went on to say, “We’ve danced together for more than 10 years and we’ve been married more than 10 years, so we learn how to separate work and home. At work, [it’s] just a business, so I’m very demanding. I ask a lot from her, she asks a lot from me, but when we’re at home, we are just happy husband and wife who love each other. We just enjoy each other’s company … That’s the secret, I think.”

In an interview with Hello!, Samodanova said that her husband just naturally gets a lot of female attention. She explained, “He’s a really good-looking guy. The attention he gets happens everywhere he goes … Gleb is also a really charming, warm and caring person. He is a wonderful father to our four-year-old daughter Olivia and a great husband. That’s the secret. Any woman would want the person he is.”

Samodanova has been a dancer on the Bollywood version and Russian version Dancing With The Stars. She also assisted her husband on Strictly Come Dancing.

As far as Savchenko is concerned, he has seen some couples break up in the ballroom but he doesn’t see that happening to him. He revealed to The Sun, “It doesn’t matter if it’s the stars or professional dancers, if they’re looking for love or they have a problem in their relationship they will definitely find a relationship on the show. I don’t believe in the curse for myself, but it does happen to some people. If people are looking for something it will happen, because when people get on the show they spend so much time with their professional partner and get so close to them.”

DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev was paired with Nikki Bella on DWTS in 2017 and the two found love together later on. They are engaged and have a baby boy together.

