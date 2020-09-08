How to Watch I Want My MTV Documentary Online Free

If you’ve ever wanted to do a deep dive on how MTV came to be, look no further than A&E’s new biography I Want My MTV, premiering Tuesday, September 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

I Want My MTV // DokStation 2019 // TrailerI Want My MTV (2019) // Romanian premiere at DokStation 2019 13 Sep / Apollo 111 / 21:00 / Bilete: https://smarturl.it/DokStationMTV RO Regie: Tyler Measom & Patrick Waldrop / SUA / 2019 / 86 min Distribuție: Tori Amos, Sting, Tegan and Sara, Fab 5 Freddy, Jerry Cantrell, Doctor Dré, Billy Idol Un adevărat punct de reper în viața a milioane de tineri, precum și o platformă pentru muzicienii și cineaștii cu o viziune artistică neconvențională, postul de televiziune muzicală MTV s-a lansat la data de 1 august 1981. Prin combinația de tineri prezentatori, stilul curajos de producție și videoclipurile muzicale ce au stat la baza noului concept, MTV era o televiziune ca nicio alta, în peisajul american. O incursiune nostalgică și incitantă în istoria îndrăgitului canal TV, documentarul I Want My MTV vorbește despre începuturile MTV, când ideea unui post de televiziune dedicat difuzării exclusive de videoclipuri muzicale părea destinată eșecului. De la Cyndi Lauper și DEVO la David Bowie și Madonna, filmul arată cum aceste videoclipuri, dar și o echipă tânără de producție, au influențat generații întregi de telespectatori. EN A touchstone in the lives of millions of young people, as well as a home for musicians and filmmakers to display their frequently offbeat sense of artistic vision, upstart music network MTV burst onto televisions on August 1, 1981. Via a combination of the scrappy handful of young adults serving as hosts, the fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants production style, and the music mini-movies that were the foundation of the original channel, MTV was like nothing Americans had ever seen before. A nostalgic and thrilling ride, I Want My MTV takes its audience back to the beginning, when the idea of a television channel devoted solely to screening newfangled videos from music’s hottest stars seemed destined for failure. From DEVO and Cyndi Lauper to David Bowie and Madonna, the film provides a peek into how the videos that defined a generation, as well as how the team of young executives—now some of the most prolific and powerful leaders in American media—tasked with growing this seed of an idea, would quickly flourish into a beloved but often controversial cultural juggernaut. Features commentary from Sting, Tegan and Sara, Fab 5 Freddy, Jerry Cantrell, Tabitha Soren, and more. 2019-08-19T17:02:04Z

I Want My MTV is a new two-hour “Biography” entry that charts the rise of a cultural phenomenon that came to define a generation: MTV. What started during the nascent days of cable television as a scrappy, playful music video lineup, rapidly evolved into a reflection of American youth culture.

As MTV came of age, the network pushed the boundaries of art, sex, gender, and race, while cementing its image to celebrity. And when the information revolution raged, MTV was at the forefront of exploring new technologies.

I Want My MTV weaves together exclusive interviews with the network’s founders and VJs, artists and journalists, along with rarely seen archival footage and outtakes, including an interview with the late David Bowie that was never broadcast on television — and is sure to get people talking after the documentary airs.

I Want My MtvThis is an Mtv promo circa 1984. Mtv used it to encourage customers to demand cable companies to add MTV. There were some that saw this as the destruction of our youth, a reoccurring theme throughout Rock 'n' Roll's history. Some towns actually banned the channel. 2012-08-02T06:36:06Z

The documentary, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and became a crowd favorite at festivals around the world, details the story of a network that evokes youth for a generation now grown and influenced the global media landscape for decades to come. It starts with MTV’s humble beginnings, as a show called Popclips that aired on Nickelodeon, and follows the meteoric rise as MTV became one of the biggest channels in the 1980s.

MTV co-founder John Lack says in the special, “I ran a laboratory called Nickelodeon, which had just gone up on the satellite. To convince the board, I took Popclips and tested it. And guess what happened? It tested off the charts. Everybody loved it. The form worked. I knew we had a chance.”

Interview subjects include Sting, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, Nancy Wilson, Fab Five Freddy, Norman Lear, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and Bret Michaels, plus MTV’s original VJs Mark Goodman and Alan Hunter, among many others.

I Want My MTV premieres Tuesday, September 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

