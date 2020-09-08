Kourtney Kardashian Is The Reason Why KUWTK Is Ending, Some Say

Kourtney Kardashian was blamed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending by some fans after the family announced the final season of the series would air in early 2021. After the family members shared the news on Instagram, Kourtney added on her Instagram Story that she would need a little bit of time to gather her thoughts before she shared a personal message.

After the news went viral, Kourtney’s name became a top-trending Twitter topic. While some people are the microblog suspected the mother-of-three was happy the show was ending, others said it was her fault, claiming she was the Zayn Malik of KUWTK. After Malik left the boyband One Direction in 2015, the group dismantled.

Knowing that kourtney basically ended the show just confirms she’s not the least intresting to look at #KUWTK https://t.co/dKd2q3QvYq — mcdonald has now opened (@believe_swaggy_) September 8, 2020

Kourtney Quit The Show Because It Was ‘Toxic’

In July, Kourtney confirmed to Vogue Arabia she quit the series for good. “I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons,” she said, adding that she didn’t like the way the show affected her personal life. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

“Life was moving so, so fast, even after taking a break from the show and attempting to slow down and give more time to my kids,” she continued. “It wasn’t until this time that I have been able to learn their needs again, see their strengths, and be able to be connected as deeply as I once was, before juggling so much.”

Before Kourtney’s confirmation, Kendall Jenner had said her sister wasn’t exactly off the show for good during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, according to Elle.

I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable, and I think to answer your question a little further, I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me, but for Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show so now it’s a bit more shift, I guess, for everyone to understand. But no, I don’t think she’s fully confirm to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little crazier before it gets any better, and there’s some pretty crazy things that happen.

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Aired For 14 Years

The family didn’t give a specific reason why they weren’t continuing with the famous reality show, but they have been doing it for 14 years. They said they were grateful for the opportunities that came their way because of it. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the statement said.

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” Kim wrote in her part of the statement. “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

READ NEXT: Khloe Kardashian Says ‘Change Is Needed’ After KUTWK Ends