Fans Want 90 Day Fiancé Star Fired After Racist Social Media Posts

Fans are calling for a star of “90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days” to be fired after multiple racist social media posts surfaced.

Several Reddit threads have been set up to discuss what should happen to Alina Kozhevnikova, who is currently starring on season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.” Alina, the first little person to star on the show, is under fire for multiple social media posts which fans have found from before her time on the show.

Fans Uncovered Multiple Racist Tweets & Alina Issued an Apology After Initially Saying the Screenshots Were Photoshopped

Over the course of the last few weeks, several tweets have surfaced from Alina’s past. Her comments were aimed at Asian and Black communities, and have drawn a lot of attention from viewers of the show. In one screenshot Alina uses the N-word while talking about a party she must attend. The post was shared on Instagram by a blogger, Uncensored Reality TV News, and includes a caption asking for Alina to be removed from the show.

“PLEASE GET HER OFF THE AIR @tlc WHAT EXCUSE IS SHE GOING TO USE NOW?? THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE!!!”

According to Cinema Blend, this screenshot stems from a now-deleted Facebook account dated January 2014.

Another was shared by a different Instagram account showing Alina using the N-word again, but spelling it with q’s instead of g’s.

Screenshots from another account show Alina initially denying the racist screenshots were real before then issuing an apology on her Instagram Stories claiming she did not know the N-word was a racist term since English is not her first language.

“My English is okay, but I am Russian and there’s still a lot of nuances that you learn over time. I didn’t know the impact of the word that I used in that post all those years ago.”

Another Instagram account shared two more screenshots where Alina is disparaging the Asian community. In one post she is wearing a sari and labeled herself the “134th wife” and in another post, she says she is not interested in dating Hugh Grant’s brother because he has Asian children.

“Are we still going with the narrative that “it’s not racist” and that this cast member didn’t know the meaning of the “N” word? Are we going to pretend that while wearing a traditional Arabic outfit, mocking a culture for its marital beliefs is ok?” the Instagram account 90Daythemelanatedway wrote. “Are we going to say a whole race is less attractive, because they are Asian, is not a disparaging remark?

Fans Are Calling for Alina to Be Fired ‘the Trash Needs to Be Taken Out’

Fans took to a Reddit thread to share their opinions about the future of Alina on TLC.

“I’d hope so but I doubt they will,” a fan wrote on the thread. “TLC doesn’t care, otherwise they’d do proper background checks on potential cast members. I’d actually be very surprised if it’s brought up at the Tell All. Production love to not ask the right questions and skip over important stuff. Correct me if I’m wrong but they edited out BGL N-word segment from the leaked Tell all. Plus, it was actually brought up by Usman not Shaun.”

“We won’t see her again after the Tell All but she won’t be fired because she is ‘disabled, young, and strips on stage while singing.’ imo Production knew and choose to go forward. A horny Russian dwarf seducing a new age American “hunk” is great for TV ratings and international relations,” another fan wrote.

“The season is already in the can,” another person wrote. “I doubt they will have her back. I would even be surprised if she was included in the Tell All. But then again, TLC has shown a severe lack of morals.”

“It’s been said repeatedly. Not an unpopular opinion in any way. The trash needs to be taken out 100%,” someone else said.

“well the season is already filmed so i think they are gonna finish showing this season. i doubt she will be back since she’s so hated anyways. but who knows with TLC these days,” another fan wrote.

“I don’t think TLC can justify keeping her after the multiple instances of her being awful. Gonna be fun to see if she’s ‘sick’ during the reunion or if they don’t address it at all and throw her fluffy softball questions,” another said.

