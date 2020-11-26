90 Day Fiance Translator Adam Dishes on Brittany & Yazan

90 Day Fiance translator Adam Lebzo became a fast favorite among fans after he sat down with Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira. The translator revealed what it was like to sit down with the TLC personalities and confirmed what Yazan’s father meant when he threatened to kill him for being with Brittany.

The confession came after a viewer congratulated Adam on Reddit for doing a good job. “I just want to say your effort to not only convey the message but also the emotion along with it was just incredible. It really added to the dialogue and intensified the interactions for me at home even though we have the subtitles at the bottom of the screen,” Redditor ccallard0722 wrote. “Great job and thank you!”

Adam said that he “disagreed” with the choices that were made by the person who TLC hired to write the subtitles.

“I disagree with many of the choices made by the subtitle,” he responded. “He was too literal at times, and quite off at others. That aside, consecutive interpretation needs to include the right word choices, body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice. Otherwise, it’ll be lacking and hollow.”

In a shocking part of the thread, a follower asked for clarification about how Yazans death threat should be taken. “So when his father said he would kill Yazan, was the interpretation correct in that he would literally kill him or figuratively kill him?” the person asked. “It was correct,” Adam responded.

Fans Nicknamed Adam The MVT

The fandom for Adam started after a Reddit user started a thread titled, “Appreciation post for Adam. He is a MVT (most valuable translator).” Adam then created his own Reddit account, which garnered nearly `10,000 upvotes from fans who wanted to know more from the translator.

When someone said he had a “natural gift” and should become a “marriage and family therapist,” Adam revealed that he has experienced in psychology. “Believe it or not, I specialize in interpreting in Psychosocial Support sessions and group/individual therapy sessions,” he said.

Adam was so overwhelmed with the positive response he received that he promised to return with an Ask Me Anything session. “I am sorry I couldn’t respond to all your comments and questions. Please know that I appreciate your support and kindness,” he said. “I’ll do my best to set up an AMA as soon as possible. Cheers!”

Yazan’s Brother Said He Was Afraid For Him

Brittany found out for the first time what Yazan’s family was threatening when she met with Adam and Yazan’s brother, Obaida.

“To be honest, I am scared for Yazan,” Obaida said via Adam, as noted by Us Weekly. “The family is not accepting this situation, and their point of view is that he is gonna marry a foreigner and become like them — change all his customs and traditions for a woman. So, to us here, this is wrong. Very wrong, not just a little.”

“There are people in the family, Brittany, that hate Yazan,” he added. “They will kill him because they’re saying it will affect the family.”

Brittany was shocked by the reveal, saying she felt “guilty” and she didn’t want Yazan to lose his family. Even though Obaida said he would stand by Yazan no matter what, she started to rethink their relationship.

“I have to worry about my own well-being, and I have to think about if this relationship is worth it. Do I love him enough to go through with this?” she said. “I have to think about the safety of Yazan because he is potentially in danger because of our relationship.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

READ NEXT: Brittany Banks Responds After Rumored Boyfriend ‘Exposes’ Her