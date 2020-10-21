Larissa Lima Responds To Being Fired From 90 Day Fiance

Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Lima responded to being fired by TLC in a new interview. The star said the writing was “on the wall” and she was happy to be let go by the network during an interview with blogger John Yates on October 19.

Larissa was already filming the new season of Happily Ever After when she was terminated and admitted it was “harsh” to be let go, but she was ready. She said multiple times during the interview that she was tired of filming and unhappy.

“It was affecting my mental health. It was affecting the way that I see my body, because of the bullying that you suffer online all the time. It’s all the time. Its women bullying women,” she said.

The star has undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures since joining the show. She reportedly spent upwards of $72,000 on a nose job, breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, tummy tuck and lip injections.

Larissa Said She Had Been Having Problems With TLC Before She Was Fired

Larissa was on-and-off her medication for anxiety while she was filming and she was afraid of what viewers were going to say about her. She was also going back-and-forth with producers and that wasn’t good for her either. “The panic that I [had] to create a character that was not me, and to know that people are going to call me ‘gold digger,’ call me all sorts of bad things, [made] me feel panicky,” she said. “So we were having struggles.”

TLC wanted her to film Strikes Back, which is when cast members rewatch their episodes, but she wasn’t interested in attacking other cast members. This went down the week before she was fired.

“I don’t want to be a gladiator between me and other cast members,” Larissa told Yates. “So the week before we were having problems already. And I was like I want to do something new. I want to change my audience.”

Larissa Wanted A New Beginning

Larissa, who is currently dating boyfriend Eric Nichols, didn’t want to be associated with ex-husband Colt Johson anymore. She was also ready for a new chapter in her life. “I was tired [of doing] what I was doing. I was tired [of filming] for hours and they just showed two minutes,” she said. “I was tired [of] being attached to my ex. I wanted a new beginning.”

She denied that the firing was a publicity stunt. “I don’t need publicity. I was already leaving…” the former TLC star said. “People think we are on TV, we like clout. Yes. It opens doors… but we also deal with too [many] bad things and they don’t give [you] any help with that.”

With more than 500,000 Instagram followers, Larissa figured she could be successful without TLC’s help. “I thought, wait: I could do my OnlyFans, not be famous, make my money and I don’t need to deal with that,” she said. “I don’t care anymore [about the show]. I don’t care about the fame, [I was] feeling that it was not a blessing anymore for me. So it was not good for them, it was not good for me.”

