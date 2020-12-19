90 Day Fiance Star Yazan Accused of Cheating on Brittany

90 Day Fiance star Yazan Abu Harirah was accused of cheating on Brittany Banks when they were together, according to a sneak peek clip of 90 Day Bares All, the new series on Discovery+. While talking to host Shaun Robinson, who regularly leads TLC’s tell-all specials, Brittany accused her ex-boyfriend of being unfaithful to her “several times.”

While discussing their relationship with the host, they both accused each other of lying. When Yazan told his version of the story, Brittany said, “That doesn’t fly with me, little toxic manipulator.” She then alleged he had cheated more than once, according to Us Weekly.

The last time viewers saw Yazan and Brittany, the aspiring rapper decided to return home to Florida and Yazan remained in Jordan. Brittany told Yazan she would look into bringing Yazan to the U.S., but even if it was possible for him to come to American on the K-1 visa, Yazan told cameras that living in the U.S. wasn’t his “dream.”

One of the biggest problems that Yazan and Brittany faced–aside from the cultural clashes– was her social media activity. The Jordanian’s family followed her Instagram account and accused her of being an adult performer because of the photos she posted.

“She was dating older guys. Someone sent my father her [social media] accounts,” the 24-year-old told Robinson, as noted by Us Weekly, who obtained an exclusive preview of the episode. “The problem is that I reached a point that, I became blinded by love. I mean I could not realize that she is really lying to me, she is taking advantage of me.”

Brittany’s Dad Slammed Yazan on Instagram

While Brittany’s father, Greg, largely remained silent while Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way aired, he blasted Yazan on Instagram. According to Greg, Yazan owed them money and cheated on Brittany.

“You owe my family 7000 and you say my daughter used you,” Greg said, according to screenshots from blogger John Yates. “You asked her to lie about you not knowing she was married to protect you from your grandfather. It was really a scheme to paint her as a liar. “

“You had been trying to get to America since you met my family,” he continued. “Let’s start telling the truth. I paid for her flights because you promised to but instead spent the money drinking and partying with your boyfriend Mohammed. And you promised to pay me back and never have done so.”

According to Greg, Brittany has not called out Yazan for allegedly stealing, cheating and being violent because she’s trying to protect him. “Yazan I find it comical that you have nothing good to say about my daughter when you cheated on her constantly, she has never said a word,” Greg wrote in the post. “You have stolen money from her, she has never said a word. You have been violent toward her she has not said a word.”

“She has loved you even to protect you now,” he said at the end. “But I don’t owe you any loyalty and you don’t deserve any from Brittany.”

Yazan’s Life Was in Danger for Being With Brittany

It wasn’t just that Yazan’s family didn’t like him dating Brittany, some people threatened to kill him if he decided to go through with the marriage. They claimed his relationship with the aspiring rapper would look bad on them. Brittany didn’t find out about the threats until the end of the season when they met with a translator.

“I love Yazan, but I don’t know if this is the right relationship for me, and I don’t know if this is the right relationship for him,” Brittany admitted to TLC cameras. “Yazan really does stand to lose a lot by marrying me. So there’s just a lot that we both have to think about.”

READ NEXT: Yazan Teases New Girlfriend After Brittany Banks Split