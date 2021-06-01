Who Is Heidi Klum’s Husband?

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, have been married since 2019, secretly tying the knot in February of that year, according to TMZ. The no frills affair was held at a courthouse in Beverly Hills.

Klum, 48, is 16 years older than her hubby, who will turn 32 in September 2021. In a July 2018 interview with InStyle magazine, Klum addressed the age gap. “Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself. My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it,” she told the outlet, adding “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

The couple met at a friend’s party back in 2018. At the time, Klum recalls being wildly attracted to Kaulitz. “It was to the point so bad when I couldn’t even look at him… You know when you’re attracted to someone so badly you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t even look at him,'” she told Ellen DeGeneres in the January 2, 2019, episode of her talkshow.

Klum was previously married to Ric Pipino and Seal, the latter of whom she shares four children with. Meanwhile, this is Kaulitz’s second marriage. He was previously married to German model Ria Sommerfeld, but they did not have any children together.

Here’s what you need to know:

He’s in the Band Tokio Hotel With His Identical Twin Brother

If Kaulitz looks familiar to you, it could be because he’s in a popular band. He is a founding member of Tokio Hotel along with singer Bill Kaulitz, drummer Gustav Schäfer, and bassist Georg Listing. Kaulitz has been the band’s guitarist since 2001. Bill is Tom’s identical twin brother.

Tokio Hotel has six studio albums to date. Their most recent album, “Dream Machine,” was released in 2017. The band has won several awards, mostly in Europe. In 2008, Tokio Hotel won the MTV VMA Music Award for Best New Artist.

Interestingly, Klum is close to Bill, and has appeared in photos with him on his Instagram page quite frequently. Meanwhile, Tom has an Instagram, but he doesn’t use it. His account has 129,000 followers, but no posts — not even a profile photo!

Klum tends to post all kinds of photos and videos with her husband — and with his brother. They all seem to get along swimmingly.

He Gave Klum a Very Special Gift for Birthday

Heidi Klum & Jimmy Kimmel Train to Walk in High Heels with Raw EggsHeidi talks about being sick at the beginning of the pandemic, thinking she had COVID, Howie Mandel being worried, the weirdest talent she has seen on “America’s Got Talent,” marrying a fellow German, him gifting her with part of the Berlin Wall, the first time she ever walked on a runway in 1992, the second… 2021-05-12T07:30:02Z

Just ahead of Klum’s June 1, 2021, birthday, her husband gifted her something fairly extraordinary; a piece of the Berlin Wall. During a sit-down with Jimmy Kimmel, Klum showed a photo of the wall, which was placed in her garden by a crane.

“It’s the German wall! It’s the Berlin German Wall. My husband was actually born in East Berlin, and I’ve been there many, many times. Obviously, I love Germany. This is where I’m from even though I’ve been here longer than I’ve been in Germany. So he gave this to me for my birthday,” she shared.

“I loved it. It’s beautiful. I mean it’s beautiful that it’s broken and it’s not standing there anymore doing what they intended it to do, so I love it as an art piece in the garden,” she added.

Back in April 2018, a source told Us Weekly that Klum and Kaulitz really bonded over their shared nationality. “He’s German [too], so it’s been fun and easy for Heidi. Tom is a breath of fresh air for her. They fell into an easy rhythm really quickly,” the source said.

READ NEXT: Kelly Ripa Looks Unrecognizable in Makeup-Free Selfie