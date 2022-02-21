‘AGT’ Singer Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

“America’s Got Talent” star Jane Marczewski, also known by the stage name Nightbirde, died on February 20, 2022, at 31 years old after a battle with cancer, according to TMZ.

Nightbirde first appeared on “America’s Got Talent” during season 16 in June 2021, where she earned Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer, which would have put her straight through to the semi-finals.

During her audition, she performed her original song “It’s Okay” and told the judges that she was “dealing with cancer” for years.

“Last time I checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, in my spine, and in my liver,” she told the judges at the time.

Unfortunately, during the season, Nightbirde’s cancer got worse, and she had to pull out of the competition, only showing up later to talk to the judges and host Terry Crews once via video chat. During the chat, she said that she thought it was “beautiful” for the world to be able to embrace “It’s Okay” and “welcome that song to their own dark night.”

The entire video chat can be seen on Instagram.

Terry Crews and Heidi Klum both shared the article about Nightbirde’s death on Instagram.

“We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde,” Crews shared on Instagram.

Nightbirde Had a 2 Percent Chance of Survival

According to TMZ, the doctors had given Nightbirde a 2% chance of survival after her cancer was found to be in a metastatic state.

When cancer metastasized, according to cancer.gov, the cancer has spread from one part of another and formed secondary tumors.

Nightbirde kept her fans and followers updated on her Instagram and other social media throughout the last few years of her life.

Her last Instagram post was shared on January 11, 2022.

“Honestly, things have been pretty brutal,” she wrote at the time. “But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that. We’re all a little lost and it’s alright.”

According to TMZ, Nightbirde never got signed to a label or released albums, though she did release EPs and singles.

The artist detailed her experience with cancer, divorce, and a traumatic brain injury on her website.

“I have had cancer three times now, and I have barely passed thirty,” she writes. “There are times when I wonder what I must have done to deserve such a story. I fear sometimes that when I die and meet with God that He will say I disappointed him, or offended him, or failed Him.”

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Called Nightbirde ‘Stunning’

During her audition for “America’s Got Talent,” Nightbirde brought the judges to tears, or nearly to tears.

“Your voice is stunning, absolutely stunning,” Cowell told her through obvious emotion. “And I hope you heard what Howie said about authenticity. There was something about that song and the way that you almost casually told us what you were going through.”

He then told her he wouldn’t give her a “yes,” but he would press the Golden Buzzer for her.

Nightbirde later shared the clip of her audition online.

“Just figured this should be on my live feed,” she wrote. “An absolutely unforgettable moment for so many of us. Everything can be made new. Hugs and love and hope to the world.”

The video garnered over 1 million views.

