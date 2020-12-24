Aldi & Trader Joe’s Christmas 2020 Hours: Are They Open?

If you need to make a last-minute grocery shopping trip for your holiday meals, Aldi and Trader Joe’s may be open near you on Christmas Eve. The stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trader Joe’s Is Open on Christmas Eve & Closed on Christmas Day

Trader Joe’s is open on Christmas Eve, but if you need to make a trip, hurry. The grocery store chain is closing early on Christmas Eve and they will be closed on Christmas Day, according to a statement provided to Heavy. Trader Joe’s will be closed at 6 p.m. December 24 and reopen December 26.

“Our stores are closed on Christmas and on Christmas Eve, they will close at 6pm,” a statement provided to Heavy said.

Trader Joe’s is also offering some holiday tips on its website to help with your shopping.

“The uncorking of a sparkling wine bottle signals immediate celebratory vibes—and what better refreshment to raise those glasses with than a stunning, seasonal sparkler from your neighborhood Trader Joe’s? If you’re stumped as to which sparkler suits your needs for holiday sipping, check out this video featuring four of our favorite seasonal sparkling wines and Champagne for every occasion, followed by a rundown of sparkling wine basics,” the website says.

Trader Joe’s is also selling a Gingerbread Cream Liqueur this holiday season.

“We’ve heard rumors that this one is also just splendid poured generously over vanilla ice cream, or as a key component in a Gingerbread Cream Liqueur milkshake (NSFK – Not Safe For Kids!). Its alcohol content is 14.7%, akin to a hearty red wine,” the website says.

Aldi Is Closed Christmas Day & Hours Vary By Location on Christmas Eve

All Aldi stores will be closed on Christmas Day. Some locations are open on Christmas Eve, but the hours will vary by location. Check the hours at a store near you here.

“All ALDI stores will be closed on Christmas day. Christmas Eve hours differ by location. Please visit aldi.us to check local hours,” a statement provided to Heavy said.

An Aldi spokesperson also included the upcoming holiday deals at all Aldi locations.

The December deals include:

