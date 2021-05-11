‘American Idol’ 2021: When Is the Season 19 Finale?

Season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol” has narrowed the field of contestants down to the top five, and that means that the season finale will be airing soon.

The season finale of season 19 of “American Idol” is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The episode is set to be three hours long and will air live coast-to-coast so everyone can be in on the voting and see the winner of the competition at the same time.

“American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been offering contestants their praise and criticism for the whole season alongside host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. They have also been accompanied by a large range of guest mentors including John Stamos and Chris Martin.

Who Will Win ‘American Idol’ Season 19?

The top five contestants on “American Idol” season 19 are Caleb Kennedy, Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence, Grace Kinstler and Casey Bishop.

At the time of writing, there is no clear-cut front-runner in the competition. Following the most recent episode, GoldDerby reported that polls from viewers show that the competition is now anyone’s to win.

Earlier on in the season, the clear front-runner was Grace Kinstler, who made Luke Bryan cry during her audition with just her voice and went on to stun viewers with her vocals. Now, according to the outlet, Kinstler isn’t the front-runner and may not even make the top three if the current trend holds out.

The other front-runner previously was Willie Spence, who has continued to show off his vocal prowess in performances. While people are amazed by his vocals, it may not be enough, as some people have been saying that they are getting bored by seeing the same thing over and over again from the contestant.

Now, according to GoldDerby, teen rocker Casey Bishop, who recently performed “Paradise” by Coldplay and Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” is emerging as a front-runner.

At the time of writing, GoldDerby’s odds has Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence tied in the front spot followed by Casey Bishop and Chayce Beckham, who are also tied. Then, Caleb Kennedy rounds out the pack with most viewers polled saying they do not believe he will make it to the top three.

Following the Comeback show, where “American Idol” invited ten contestants from the previous season back to win a spot in the top 10 for season 19, season 18 runner-up Arthur Gunn was granted that coveted spot and made it through to the top 7. Before his elimination at the top 5, Arthur Gunn was predicted to win the season, according to GoldDerby.

What Is the ‘American Idol’ Schedule?

Here’s what the schedule for the rest of the season looks like:

Sunday, May 16: Top Five Performances, Live Vote & Top Three Announced

Sunday, May 23: Three-Hour Season Finale, Live Vote & Winner announced

The next season of “American Idol” will likely air in the fall of 2021.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

