‘American Idol’ 2021 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 5/9

Tonight is an all-new episode of American Idol, and five of seven contestants secured a place in next week’s competition.

Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts were eliminated from Sunday’s show, meaning they are no longer in the running for the next American Idol.

With the grand finale just two weeks away, the singers felt the tension, but all came to deliver with their two song choices.

During the evening’s Mother’s Day episode, the singers belted out one song dedicated to their mother and one song from Coldplay.

Arthur Gunn sang, “In My Place”, and “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Caleb Kennedy performed “Violet Hill” and “Mama Said” which is an original, Casey Bishop performed “Paradise” and “Ironic.” Chayce Beckham performed “Magic” and “Mamma”, which is an original song. Grace Kinstler sang “Fix You” and “When We Were Young” by Adele. Hunter Metts sang “Everglow” and “The River”, and Willie Spence sang, “Yellow” and “You Are So Beautiful.”

The singers were mentored by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Last week, Cassandra Coleman, Alyssa Wray, and Deshawn Goncalves were eliminated.

Who Will Win ‘American Idol’?

Since the top of the season, Grace Kinstler has led the pack and has been predicted to win the show on a number of occasions. As highlighted by Gold Derby, however, Grace and Willie Spence are now in the top spots, with Chayce Beckham vying for the title, as well.

As fans of the show know, Arthur Gunn was given the opportunity to sing as part of the current season after winning runner-up last season on the show. The song that won him the spot was “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

Last week, for Disney Night, he sang “Remember Me” from the film “Coco.”

Arthur Gunn’s Return

The decision to bring Arthur Gunn back into the competition was met with some frustration by fans who believed he now had an edge because of his already-established fan base.

In a recent interview, last year’s winner, Just Sam, told Good Housekeeping about the comeback twist, “Juicy it was definitely juicy,” Sam said. “Just bringing back Arthur Gunn, Faith Becnel, and Cyniah [Elise]. That’s juicy. That’s really good stuff right there. That’s great for television.”

As the outlet noted, Gunn hadn’t been voted through at this point in time.

Just Sam added, “Arthur Gunn, not because of anything personal, but because of how it went last year,” she said. “We were neck and neck … If he made it to [the] top two, then he still has his top-two fans.”

Then, in an Instagram post, per Good Housekeeping, Sam wrote on an Instagram Story Slide, “I’m sorry but I really don’t want Arthur to win this year… I was rooting for him last year..but this year I’m rooting for Willie Spence or I just hope that a newer contestant wins now that the comeback results are in… Maybe if someone who didn’t make [it] to the top 5 came back instead, I’d feel better about all of this. Anyways… I said what I said.”

American Idol will air again next Sunday at 5pm PT/8pm ET on ABC.

