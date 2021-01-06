‘American Idol’ 2021: When Does the New Season Premiere?

The newest season of ABC’s reality singing competition American Idol has a premiere date for the 2021 season, and it’s closer than some fans may realize. The show has already begun filming the season, and it will officially premiere on Sunday, February 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Last season, the show had to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s likely this season will, on the surface, appear much more normal to fans, as auditions took place in person. It’s possible the show will be able to move forward with live episodes later in the season as well, even if they are unable to include a live audience.

This season will look the same in many other ways as well, including much of the cast and crew of the show.

Who Are the Judges on ‘American Idol’ Season 4?

All three former judges of the show will return for the 2021 season, meaning that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will once again take their seats at the judging table, even if it means sitting six feet apart and taking safety precautions.

“There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, [and] Lionel,” Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president said in a press release.

In August, when the show’s renewal was announced, Perry took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“She’s gonna be a workin’ Mama werkin’ it on @americanidol for season 4! Can #babycat get a high chair next to the desk?” the star and new mother posted.

Who Will Host & Mentor Season 4 of ‘American Idol’?

The new season of American Idol will, once again, be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and feature in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

“Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent,” executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane said in a press release. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season.”

Last season, the show saw many nights in the number one spot where it comes to ratings. For the new season, some of the search for the next American Idol took place during a virtual audition process called “Idol Across America.”

According to the press release, “‘Idol Across America’ will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an American Idol producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.”

When it comes to who is shown as a contestant this season, that won’t be known until closer to the premiere date. It’s likely, however, that Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway, will be shown, as she’s made it clear that she auditioned for the show this season.

American Idol premieres on Sunday, February 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

