‘American Idol’ Couple Welcomes Baby Boy

Country star Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner, who fell in love while competing on season 16 of “American Idol,” are celebrating the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, who arrived a little earlier than expected after a complicated pregnancy. Here are all the details on their expanding family…

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Their First Boy

In an Instagram post on November 2, 2022, Barrett and Foehner shared a fuzzy photo of their newborn, whom they named Augustine Boone Foehner, looking up at his big sister Baylah, who will be two in January.

They wrote, “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!”

Barrett, who announced her pregnancy in May, has repeatedly said in interviews and on social media that the baby was due in early November, but Augustine — which the couple wrote is pronounced “UH-GUS-TIN” — came several days early on October 27, 2022.

Within an hour of Barret and Foehner’s announcement, over 31,000 fans liked the Instagram post, with many — including some of their fellow musicians — sharing congratulatory messages.

For instance, Michael Orland, who was music director for “American Idol” when the show aired on FOX, wrote, “huge congrats and sending love to you all.”

Gabby Barrett Left Tour Early Due to Pregnancy Complications

In August, Barrett, who is accompanied by guitarist and vocalist Foehner onstage in nearly all of her performances, left Jason Aldean’s U.S. tour midway through due to pregnancy complications. That month, in an online Q&A with fans, she said touring was “getting difficult” and revealed she’d been diagnosed with a rare medical condition, so she was glad that she’d planned all along not to keep performing during her third trimester.

Barrett, who co-hosted the ACM Awards in February with fellow “Idol” alum Jimmie Allen, told fans that she first experienced pregnancy complications when she was expecting her daughter.

“With Baylah, I got a very bad case of PUPPS rash that covered my entire body,” she wrote.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, PUPPS — pruritic urticarial papules and plaques of pregnancy — is “an extremely irritating hive-like rash” that does not harm mom or baby, but the itching can be very difficult to manage until it disappears after the baby is born.

In addition, Barrett revealed she was diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia after Baylah’s January 2021 birth. According to the Mayo Clinic, that’s a rare condition that occurs when a new mother has high blood pressure and excess protein in her urine soon after childbirth. The condition can cause seizures and other serious complications, and reoccur in subsequent pregnancies, so Barrett wrote that she had to go on blood pressure medicine when she was 20.

While expecting Augustine, Barrett revealed that she dealt daily with blood pressure that was too low, causing extreme fatigue while on tour.

“I struggle with very low blood pressure almost everyday in this pregnancy,” she wrote, “which makes it hard to have energy to perform.”

Barrett and Foehner married in 2019 and settled in Nashville, a year after they were on “American Idol” together. Foehner made it to the Top 5 with his rock performances, and Barrett placed third behind runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson and winner Maddie Poppe, who also fell in love on the show and are still dating. Hutchinson was one of Foehner’s groomsmen, according to People.

Meanwhile, Barrett and Foehner’s new addition was born three days after another Nashville-based “Idol” alum, Scotty McCreery, welcomed his first son with his wife Gabi.