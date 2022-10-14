‘American Idol’ Finalist Celebrates Wedding

Congratulations are in order!

“American Idol” season 13 second-runner-up Alex Preston got married this weekend to his partner Emily Philbrick. Preston marked the occasion in an Instagram post, writing, “I got to marry my best friend yesterday. Thank you to everyone for making it such a special day. ❤️”

Preston’s post shows the couple seated together at a table made using a barrel during the reception, which took place in a barn. The two got married after seven years together, and the ceremony was enjoyed by all.

“My legs don’t work today from all that dancing! So much fun,” one weddinggoer commented on Preston’s post.

Fans and friends alike were quick to share in the couple’s joy as well, including fellow “Idol” alum Evelyn Cormier, who commented “Congratulations!!”

What Has Alex Preston Been up to Since ‘Idol’

Alex Preston’s “American Idol” journey began when he auditioned with an original song, titled “Fairytales”, and received a “Yes” from all three judges, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, and Lionel Richie. Preston performed “Fairytales” two more times throughout the competition. Once during Hollywood week, and again in the top eight, when the theme was “Back to the Start”.

Preston had a great showing in the live performances, surviving all the way to the top three without landing in the bottom three and being at risk of elimination. In his final episode of the show, Preston performed Bastille’s “Pompeii”, Rihanna’s “Stay”, and One Direction’s “Story of My Life” before being eliminated behind eventual winner and runner-up of the season, Caleb Johnson and Jena Irene, respectively.

After “Idol” Preston has gone on to be a successful singer and songwriter. Preston’s debut solo album, “Alex Preston”, came out in 2015, and included his single “Fairytales”. According to Preston’s website, his self-titled album was recorded in a cabin in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Preston said, in a behind-the-scenes video, that he finds it “scary recording in front of everyone, especially vocals” but that the process “was a good learning experience. It helped me become more comfortable in my own skin and become more confident in my craft.”

Preston went on to release his sophomore album, “A Work in Progress”, in 2018.

Kelly Clarkson Covers Alex Preston’s Famous Cousin

Play

Video Video related to ‘american idol’ finalist celebrates wedding 2022-10-14T21:18:20-04:00

Musical talent runs in Alex Preston’s family.

The “American Idol” contestant is cousins with country music artist Jo Dee Messina, as confirmed by Taste of Country during Preston’s “Idol” run. Messina cheered Preston on throughout the season on Twitter and praised his decision to perform an original song in the competition, calling the choice “gutsy”.

Another “American Idol” contestant, season one winner Kelly Clarkson, is a fan of Preston’s famous cousin. Clarkson covered Messina’s “Bye Bye” on her eponymous talk show as a part of her “Kellyoke” segment. Not only were fans “losing it” over the cover, Messina herself responded to Clarkson, saying “it was awesome and if you missed it you have to go back and see it.”

Messina also returned the favor with an impromptu cover of Clarkson’s hit single “Breakaway”, which Clarkson performed on her show days later with Sam Smith.

READ MORE: Orlando Bloom Recounts Near-Death Experience, Promotes Mental Health Care