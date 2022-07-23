Eight ‘American Idol’ Stars Make Huge Concert Announcement

Eight recent “American Idol” winners and finalists surprised fans with a major concert announcement on Friday night, July 22. The fan favorites shared that they’ll come together for a joint “Whiskey Jam” performance at Winners Bar in Nashville on July 28.
“Whiskey Jam” is an 11-year tradition, with established and emerging country stars performing free jam sessions most Monday and Thursday nights, often trying out new material and collaborations. Past performers have included Luke Combs, Dan+Shay, Lady A, Maren Morris, and Chris Stapleton.
Fan Favorites Synchronized Concert Announcement Across Social Media
The eight ‘Idol’ alumni coordinated the concert announcement, with most uploading the same concert graphic to their social media feeds and tagging each other. The collaborative concert, organized by 19 Entertainment — the agency founded by “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller — will feature the following rising stars:
- Francisco Martin, who placed in the Top 5 of Season 18, but landed a record deal with 19 Entertainment right away. He released a new song, “Hate You To Love Myself,” on June 30 and has a new album in the works.
- Noah Thompson, who won Season 20 just two months ago, will release his first single, a country version of Rihanna’s “Stay,” on July 29 — the day after “Whiskey Jam.” The concert will likely be a welcome distraction from recent rumors of a breakup with his longtime girlfriend.
- Laci Kaye Booth, who made the Top 5 during Season 17, has a flourishing country music career after releasing her first album in 2021.
- Allegra Miles, who finished in the Top 14 of Season 20, was also a semi-finalist on “The Voice” two years earlier.
- Casey Bishop, who placed fourth on Season 19 at age 15, will release her single, “Don’t Talk,” on Aug. 2.
- Fritz Hager, who made it into the Top 5 of Season 20, has been busy performing and recording, including a recent homecoming show in his hometown of Tyler, Texas.
- HunterGirl, who was Season 20’s runner-up, has been performing and working on new music ever since the finale.
- Grace Leer, who was in the Top 10 of Season 18, just released a new single, “After 1.”
Multiple Season 20 Contestants Have Shared Mini Reunions
The “Whiskey Jam” concert is the largest “Idol” performance outside of the show in a long time. But smaller reunions — from concerts to recording sessions to hangouts — have been shared by multiple alumni of Season 20 in recent weeks.
On July 22, HunterGirl posted an Instagram photo of herself with country singers Dan Marshall and Mike Parker, writing, “Look who I found in Nashville! REUNION!” Marshall was in the Top 14, while Parker made it to the Top 10.
A month earlier, on June 29, HunterGirl and Marshall reunited with Noah Thompson, posting TikToks of them jamming and hanging out together. That wasn’t the first reunion for the season’s winner and runner-up, though. They both performed with Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham during his CMT Fest appearance on June 10.
Season 20’s third place contestant, Leah Marlene, will soon reunite with some of her fellow cast members, too. She’ll perform a homecoming concert in Normal, Ill., on Aug. 27, featuring Fritz Hager along with Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe. Marlene recently moved to L.A. and has shared on Instagram that she’s looking for an apartment with her future roommate — and fellow Season 20 alum — Allegra Miles.