Eight ‘American Idol’ Stars Make Huge Concert Announcement

Eight recent “American Idol” winners and finalists surprised fans with a major concert announcement on Friday night, July 22. The fan favorites shared that they’ll come together for a joint “Whiskey Jam” performance at Winners Bar in Nashville on July 28.

“Whiskey Jam” is an 11-year tradition, with established and emerging country stars performing free jam sessions most Monday and Thursday nights, often trying out new material and collaborations. Past performers have included Luke Combs, Dan+Shay, Lady A, Maren Morris, and Chris Stapleton.

Fan Favorites Synchronized Concert Announcement Across Social Media

The eight ‘Idol’ alumni coordinated the concert announcement, with most uploading the same concert graphic to their social media feeds and tagging each other. The collaborative concert, organized by 19 Entertainment — the agency founded by “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller — will feature the following rising stars:

Multiple Season 20 Contestants Have Shared Mini Reunions

The “Whiskey Jam” concert is the largest “Idol” performance outside of the show in a long time. But smaller reunions — from concerts to recording sessions to hangouts — have been shared by multiple alumni of Season 20 in recent weeks.

On July 22, HunterGirl posted an Instagram photo of herself with country singers Dan Marshall and Mike Parker, writing, “Look who I found in Nashville! REUNION!” Marshall was in the Top 14, while Parker made it to the Top 10.

A month earlier, on June 29, HunterGirl and Marshall reunited with Noah Thompson, posting TikToks of them jamming and hanging out together. That wasn’t the first reunion for the season’s winner and runner-up, though. They both performed with Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham during his CMT Fest appearance on June 10.

Season 20’s third place contestant, Leah Marlene, will soon reunite with some of her fellow cast members, too. She’ll perform a homecoming concert in Normal, Ill., on Aug. 27, featuring Fritz Hager along with Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe. Marlene recently moved to L.A. and has shared on Instagram that she’s looking for an apartment with her future roommate — and fellow Season 20 alum — Allegra Miles.