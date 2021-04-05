Why Did Andrea Valles Wear an Eye Patch on ‘American Idol’?

Andrea Valles & Brian McKnight Duet “Careless Whisper” After “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – American Idol 2021"We can’t let this one go! Andrea Valles will give you ALL the goosebumps with this gorgeously haunting solo performance of “Lo Vas A Olvidar” By Billie Eilish & ROALÍA on American Idol! We ALL know we’re in for a musical treat when we hear those first few notes of the iconic “Careless Whisper” saxophone… 2021-04-05T01:25:00Z

On Sunday, viewers at home may have noticed that Andrea Valles was wearing a bedazzled eye patch over her left eye while competing on American Idol.

While some thought it was part of her outfit, it turns out that the eye patch was actually a result of a surgery that Valles underwent earlier that week.

As Valles shared in her on-camera interview, she recently had retina detachment surgery. Speaking on Idol, she admitted, “You have to learn to push through and just roll with the punches.”

Perry Thought Her First Audition Was Too ‘Linear’

For her initial performance on American Idol, Valles performed “Landslide”. While Perry admitted she can sing, she thought the performance was too “linear”.

Perry said, “I kinda got lost in a daydream listening to your voice. I’m not sure if it was a good thing.”

When she had a second go of it, Valles sang “Dance Monkey”, after which Bryan said she was “a star.”

Speaking to the Houston Chronicle, Valles recently shared, “I feel like that was the best piece of advice ever because sometimes you go into things not thinking you have all of this potential. Ever since then, I’ve not been holding back and tasking risks.”

Per the Houston Chronicle, Valles’ family left Venezuela for Salt Lake City before they moved to Katy, Texas.

Valles attended Lone Star College briefly before deciding to pursue music full-time.

She explains, “My mom said when I was a year old, he would sing this song (‘Tu Sonrisa’) to me by Elvis Crespo. I would sing back to him,” Valles told the outlet. “He would tell my mom, ‘This girl has an ear’.”

She Has Competed on Spanish-Language Reality Shows

According to the Houston Chronicle, Valles has participated on Spanish-language TV shows like “La Banda,” “Reina de la Cancion”, and “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento.”

She admits to the outlet that American Idol has always been her dream.

“I was nine years old in computer class. They had us do this project, and I drew myself on the ‘American Idol’ stage. It’s been something I’ve seen since I was a little girl,” Valles says. “I knew that I was working toward something like it, but I never knew when it would happen.”

She tells the outlet that she first auditioned through Zoom. After she earned her ticket to Hollywood, she landed in the top 24.

Valles says before Idol, she was part of a wedding band called Drywater. Talking about the similarities between singing in a wedding band and Idol, she says, “The way they run the band and their business, it’s literally like preparation for ‘Idol.’ I’m not even kidding. For our duet rounds, they have you learn a song in a day, make an arrangement in a day and rehearse it with your partner in a day. The next day, you rehearse it once and you perform for the judges. That’s literally what we do for Drywater. We rehearse on our own, and the day of the show, we rehearse it once with the band and we do the show. It’s really helped me have the mindset to be in a competition like this. I’m very grateful for them.”

According to her Facebook page, Valles is a “Bilingual Singer, Songwriter and Performer. YouTube entertainer.”

She has 4,220 followers on the page to date.

